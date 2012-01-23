* Italian/German 10-yr yield spread tightest in 6 weeks

* Euro zone finmins to decide on Greek debt swap terms

* Markets focus on Greece's short-term prospects-analysts

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Jan 23 German Bunds fell to one-month lows on Monday on cautious optimism that Greece will cut a deal in vital debt swap talks, leaving 10-year Bund yields poised to break above 2 percent for the first time since mid-December.

Talks to restructure Greek debt reached an impasse over the weekend, but French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said a deal to convince the banks and funds that own Greek debt to accept deep losses on their holdings appeared to be "taking shape".

His comments came before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers scheduled for later in the day to decide what terms of a Greek debt restructuring they are ready to accept.

Peripheral euro zone government bonds extended their outperformance over German benchmarks, buoyed by the upbeat tone in riskier assets such as equities, with the 10-year Italian yield spread over Bunds shrinking to its tightest in six weeks.

"There's increased optimism that Greece and private bondholders are close to a deal ... and the improvement in risk appetite is unwinding some of the flight to quality," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

"While it's too early to say we can sound the all clear, Bunds are within a whisker of 2 percent in the 10-year and they could rise to 2.05 percent in the coming session."

Bund futures fell as much as 87 ticks on the day to 137.25, near levels last seen on Dec. 22, before paring losses to settle 68 ticks down at 137.44 with volumes around average for this time of year just below 700,000 lots.

Technical charts show a weekly "bearish engulfing pattern", a potential sign of a change in market sentiment with Friday's sell-off accompanied by a pick-up in volume to the highest of the week at 785,000 lots.

UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said this could be a bearish shift to reverse the 2011 bull trend. A settlement on Friday below Monday morning's 138.19 open would be a further bearish signal, while a break of the 38.2 percent retracement of the November-January rally around 137.44, according to Reuters data, would be another negative.

The fact markets were largely pricing in a Greek deal makes them vulnerable if it does not materialise, analysts said.

"The better news that there will be an agreement has been discounted in the previous two weeks in the markets and so the risk (is) if there is a negative outcome, that will move the markets more profoundly than in case there is an agreement," Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC, said.

Bund yields ended 4 basis points higher at 1.967 percent , losing further ground against Italian and Spanish debt which traders said were also helped by European Central Bank buying in the secondary market. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a graph on ECB bond buying, see: link.reuters.com/byv93s For a graph on euro zone bond spreads, see: link.reuters.com/maz93s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The 10-year Italian/German yield spread narrowed 19 bps on the day to 416 bps while the equivalent Spanish spread was 9 bps tighter at 322 bps, having shrunk to 318 bps earlier in the session.

"It's too early to call for a bottoming in spreads. We see a further sell-off in Germany and tighter spreads in the coming days," said BNP Paribas strategist Eric Oynoyan.

The head of the IMF called on European governments to boost the size of their rescue fund and consider financial risk-sharing steps like common euro zone bonds as a way out of their sovereign debt crisis.

But the focus remained on Greece.

After an impasse over the weekend, Greece and its private creditors were converging on a deal in which private bondholders would take a real loss of 65 to 70 percent on their Greek bonds, officials close to the negotiations said.

Some market participants questioned whether that would be enough to put Greece back on a sustainable fiscal path.

"Everyone knows that unless there is a restructuring of the Greek economy, we can have a 100 percent haircut, it won't change a thing," Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets, said. (Editing by Susan Fenton)