LONDON Jan 24 Bunds backed away from one-month lows on Tuesday after euro zone finance ministers rejected as insufficient an offer made by private creditors to restructure Greece's debt, failing to avert the risk of an unruly Greek default.

Private Greek debt holders say a 4.0 percent coupon is the least they can accept if they are going to write down the nominal value of the debt they hold by a half.

But there was no panic. Investors were still cautiously optimistic that a deal will eventually be reached, because the consequences of a messy default could be dire for all euro zone members.

Bund futures were last 20 ticks higher on the day at 137.64, having hit one-month lows of 137.25 in the previous session. Benchmark ten-year yields were 1.7 basis points lower at 1.963 percent.

"There seems to be a fairly positive frame of mind," one trader said. "The Greek deal has been rejected first time around. I'm sure the market is just going to believe they will go back in talks and come back with a new deal."

Flash PMI data out of the euro zone later in the day had the potential to put Bunds on a downward path again.

Euro zone policymakers also discussed efforts to enforce stricter budget rules for European Union states and steps to finalise the structure of a permanent euro zone bailout fund.

While investors hope that its powers will be enhanced to protect large economies such as Italy or Spain, Germany denied a report on Monday that it was ready to boost the combined firepower of the euro zone's rescue funds to 750 billion euros.

Some of the focus switched towards ultra-long debt supply from top-rated issuers. Netherlands sells 2013 and 2042 bonds later on Tuesday. Germany sells 30-year bonds on Wednesday. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia)