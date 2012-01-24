* Bund futures fall to fresh one-month lows
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Jan 24 Better than expected euro
zone manufacturing data pushed Bunds lower on Tuesday,
overshadowing another setback in negotiations on a Greek debt
swap deal which is vital to avoid a chaotic euro zone default.
Finance ministers overnight rejected an offer made by
private creditors to restructure Greek debt as insufficient,
prolonging seven months of talks dangerously close to March,
when Greece runs out of money.
But there remain other more positive signs in the euro
zone's debt crisis. Yields for Italy and other borrowers have
come down since banks were given nearly half-a-trillion euros of
cheap loans in December, while the International Monetary Fund
plans to boost its resources.
Despite Germany's denials, intensifying talk of an increase
in the capacity of the euro zone's bailout mechanisms was also
mitigating risk aversion, traders said.
"The fact that we are still yet to reach an agreement is
still negative ... it is another example of the difficulties
Europe has in reaching a timely resolution to its problems,"
said Brian Barry, fixed income analyst at Evolution Securities.
"But ... as regards to banking financing the potential for a
credit crunch has been averted and ... there is a feeling that
the path of getting resources needed to tackle the crisis is on
the right track."
Bund futures were last 22 ticks lower on the day at
137.21, a fresh one-month low. Benchmark ten-year yields
were 2 basis points higher at 2 percent.
Bunds reversed initial gains after PMI data showed Germany's
manufacturing sector grew in January for the first time since
September, easing fears of a looming euro zone recession.
POSITIVE FRAME OF MIND
Traders also said the broad market feeling was that the risk
of a euro zone break-up if Greece defaults in a disorderly
fashion would be a scenario scary enough for both parties to
eventually reach a deal.
"There seems to be a fairly positive frame of mind," one
trader said. "I'm sure the market is just going to believe they
will go back in talks and come back with a new deal."
The technical picture could also be turning bearish for
Bunds. Momentum indicators such as the MACD (moving average
convergence divergence) have been falling over the past few
sessions, and a settlement below the zero line would be seen as
a "sell" signal.
"With the MACD still positive for now though, it's possible
for a short term recovery to materialise, but this appears to be
limited by the 38 percent Fibonacci retracement of the latest
sell-off at 138.39, around which we will ... recommend a new
short," UBS technical strategist Richard Adcock said.
If the selling signals are confirmed, the next target on the
downside for Bunds would be the 62 percent retracement of the
November to January sell-off at 135.85, Adcock said.
Italian 10-year yields were down 8 bps to 6.05
percent, having fallen nearly 150 bps in the past two weeks. The
spread over German Bund yields narrowed to 407 bps.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by Patrick Graham)