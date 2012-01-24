* Bund yields retreat after hitting 2 percent; trade choppy

* Greek debt swap deal talks suffer setback but no panic

* Euro zone PMIs better than expected

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Jan 24 Bund yields see-sawed either side of the psychological 2 percent level on Tuesday, as there was no sense of panic after another setback in negotiations on a Greek debt swap deal which is vital to avoid a chaotic default.

Better than expected euro zone manufacturing data eased fears of a looming recession and pushed yields to a one-month high of 2.019 percent early in the session. Traders said some investors then booked profits on their short positions.

Overnight, euro zone finance ministers rejected an offer made by private creditors to restructure Greek debt, considering a 4 percent coupon on the new bonds as too large for Greece to handle. This is prolonging seven months of talks dangerously close to March, when Greece runs out of money.

But markets believe the risk of a euro zone break-up if Greece defaults in a disorderly fashion would be a scenario scary enough for both parties to eventually reach a deal.

"We still think that there will be a deal. But some people took some profits after yields hit 2 percent, because, well, we don't have a deal yet," one trader said.

"That's the key level to watch."

Bund futures were last 24 ticks higher on the day at 137.68. Benchmark ten-year yields were 1.6 basis points lower at 1.964 percent.

The next three weeks are crucial, with Greece aiming to submit a final offer by Feb. 13 and allow time for the paperwork to be done. The closer that deadline gets, the more nervous markets are likely to be.

"Arguing over minor details, really, seems to ignore the bigger picture," Monument Securities strategist Marc Ostwald said. "There will come a point where there will be cut-offs"

"It seems difficult to envisage a situation in which a hard default would not result in Greece's exit from the euro zone and then you start chasing down other countries."

AN IMMATERIAL WORLD

Even if the debt swap is successful, the euro zone will still be marred by uncertainty and volatility will prevail as many other problems remain unsolved.

Concerns remain over Italy's massive debt redemptions in the first quarter, fiscal deficits in southern states continue to widen as there is no growth and the ambitious project for greater fiscal integration is still in its inception phase.

Moreover, Greece is off track with its reforms and looks unlikely to regain market access unless its debt pile falls considerably more than the debt swap is aiming for, implying public institutions such as the European Central Bank may have to accept losses on their Greek bond holdings as well.

"The whole discussion (over Greece) seems to be highly academic. The truth of the matter is that if Greece is paying 5, 3.5 or 2 percent on the new bonds is a little bit immaterial because the debt is still unsustainable," Ostwald said.

"There is nothing here which is a game changer. In three or six-months time you will have another troika assessment that says they are still off track."

For now, some positive signs are maintaining a relative sense of calm. Yields for Italy and other borrowers have come down since banks were given nearly half-a-trillion euros of cheap loans in December, while the International Monetary Fund plans to boost its resources.

Traders said talk of an increase in the capacity of the euro zone's bailout mechanisms was helpful despite Germany's denials.

"As regards to banking financing the potential for a credit crunch has been averted and ... there is a feeling that the path of getting resources needed to tackle the crisis is on the right track," said Brian Barry, fixed income analyst at Evolution Securities.

"But there's still going to be uncertainty. I would imagine that Bunds will still retain their strong bid and markets will still be concerned about the preservation of capital." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia/editing by Chris Pizzey)