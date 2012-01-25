(Adds quotes, updates prices)
* Bunds steady, markets position for strong economic data
* Greece risks to slow rise above 2 percent in Bund yield
By William James
LONDON, Jan 25 German Bund futures were
steady on Wednesday with markets weighing upbeat corporate
earnings and an improving economic outlook against the
uncertainty surrounding ongoing Greek debt talks.
Investor demand for safe-haven German debt has eased over
the past four sessions helped by positive economic data and
solid performance of the euro zone's lower-rated debt on the
back of European Central Bank's recent cash injections.
The German Ifo business sentiment indicator is forecast to
give another sign of strength after above-forecast PMI data on
Tuesday further dampened demand for low-yielding safe-haven
assets.
"If we see a further upward surprise in the Ifo survey,
easing fears of a German recession, then I think the 2 percent
level is likely to be taken out," said Nick Stamenkovic,
strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.
However, with little sign of resolution to Greece's
crippling debt problems, 10-year Bund yields were
little changed on the day at 2.001 percent, after failing to
break decisively above that psychological barrier in recent
sessions.
Traders cautioned that with many in the market positioned
for an above-forecast Ifo reading, the likelihood of a sharp
selloff in Bunds in the near-term was diminished.
Bund futures inched 3 ticks higher on the day to
137.33, finding resistance around the 55-day moving average of
137.42 -- previously a support level that was taken out in falls
seen on Tuesday.
GREECE CONCERN LINGERS
Limiting any potential long-term rise in core yields, Greece
and its private creditors have yet to strike a deal to write
down the country's huge debts -- a crucial step in securing aid
funding.
Nevertheless, markets were still anticipating the worst-case
scenario of a Greek default would be avoided.
"It doesn't read particularly positive but the market seems
to be shrugging it off for now," a trader said. "The risk is
that with some of the short-covering and risk-on moves we've
had, the market is now a bit more vulnerable to any bad news."
Germany was expected to sell up to 3 billion euros of its
2042 bond without major difficulty, although some analysts
warned the bond looked expensive compared with other long-term
bonds on the German curve.
The Netherlands successfully sold 30-year debt yesterday,
signalling solid appetite for triple-A rated long-term bonds.