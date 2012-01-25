(Updates to close)
LONDON, Jan 25 German Bund futures rallied
on Wednesday as uncertainty remained over the fate of crucial
Greek debt swap talks and after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it
will likely not raise interest rates until at least late 2014,
even later than investors expected.
German Bund futures extended their gains in
after-hours trading to a session high of 138.38 - more than 100
ticks higher on the day, in line with gains in U.S.
Treasuries.
"The tone of the statement sounds more dovish than in
December," said Annalisa Piazza, a market analyst at Newedge
Strategy.
The Bund had already risen to a settlement close of 137.82,
before the Fed verdict, ending a four day run of losses.
Ten-year Italian bonds came under pressure as appetite for risk
waned, with yields rising 6.3 basis points on the
day to 6.24 percent around the time markets settled in Europe.
Greece and its private creditors are struggling to reach an
agreement on how to secure the large debt reduction Athens needs
to make in order to win access to aid funds.
That has led to calls, notably from the International
Monetary Fund, for the public sector to consider sharing the
burden of losses needed to set Greece on a sustainable path.
That could include the European Central Bank which is
estimated to have bought around 40 billion euros of Greek bonds
since May 2010 in an emergency effort to stem pressure on the
ailing sovereign.
"The Greek newsflow was bad overnight and now the German
press are running stories on the ECB having to write down their
Greek bond holdings. The Greek deal is falling apart and it's a
massive blow to the ECB and the future of the SMP (bond-buying
programme)," a trader said.
Markets had been sanguine over the slow progress towards a
private sector deal, but the lengthy delays and risk that, faced
with losses, the ECB could withdraw or cut back the support it
provides to Italy and Spain, prompted fresh concern.
"I expect that the German, Dutch and Finnish (ECB) members
might ask for a slowing or stopping in the process of the SMP,"
said Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
"But at some point they have to realise that there is no way
or opportunity to keep countries like Italy and Spain under
control... there is no other facility."
Analysts also cited Italy's upcoming supply of short-term
bills this week and bonds next week as weighing on demand.
PORTUGUESE WOES
Portugal has been under particular pressure of late on the
view that any outcome to the Greek debt swap talks could set a
precedent for the country.
Greece hoped on Wednesday it could wrap up tortuous
negotiations on a debt swap as early as this week when private
creditors return to Athens for a fresh round of talks to avert a
chaotic default..
The cost of insuring Portuguese debt hit a record-high
earlier at 1,310 bps, up 31 bps on the day, according to Markit
data.
Gavan Nolan, Markit analyst, said an increasing number of
dealers were now quoting Portuguese CDS upfront, similar to
Greece, where investors seeking to buy protection have to pay a
fee upfront in addition to a coupon for the life of the
contract.
"It's an indication that the credit is very distressed.
Typically dealers only quote names upfront when the spread gets
so wide, it doesn't really make more sense to quote on a spread
basis," Nolan added.
In the cash market, the 10-year government bond yield spread
between Portuguese and German debt stood at 1,292
bps at the time of the settlement close, up from 1,243 bps in
the previous session.
That was still a way away from 3,314 bps for the Greek
equivalent but far higher than 429 bps for Italy for example.
Against the uncertain backdrop, Germany found strong demand
for its 30-year bond auction, despite the record-low yields on
offer.
"There still seems to be a lot of demand for safety out
there. Investors are cash-rich in general and are looking for
ways to park their money, preferably in safest debt," said DZ
Bank strategist Michael Leister.
"We've seen a decent sell-off in Bunds over the past
sessions, but overall the market doesn't seem to be
full-heartedly supportive of this risk-on sentiment."
The 30-year issue was sold at an average yield of 2.62
percent.
