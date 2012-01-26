LONDON Jan 26 German government bonds rose on Thursday, catching up with U.S. Treasuries after the Federal Reserve sounded more dovish than expected, indicating rates would be at ultra low levels for longer than previously suggested.

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank might consider further monetary easing through bond purchases. The Fed also pushed back the likely timing of an eventual interest rate hike until late 2014, 18 months later than its previous expectations..

March Bund futures were 30 ticks higher at 138.12, with 10-year yields 1.5 basis points lower at 1.93 percent.

"We seem to have rejected the 2 percent level in Bunds and survived from a technical point of view," a trader said.

"There's definitely been some tentative buying coming back into the market and the buying of the periphery has stopped...the shorts have all been covered."

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields retreated sharply on Wednesday, taking them back below 2.0 percent.

The spread between Bunds and higher yielding U.S. Treasuries narrowed around 5 basis points compared with Wednesday's European settlement close to 5 basis points, as Treasuries outperformed.

Also supportive for Bunds are the protracted Greek debt swap talks. The top negotiator for private creditors will return to Athens to resume talks with officials as the clock ticks ahead of a March deadline when Greece faces major bond redemptions. .

Italy will test sentiment with a sale up to 5 billion euros of zero coupon (CTZ) and inflation linked bonds ahead of a longer-term debt auction on Monday.

"Recent demand for shorter-dated paper has remained strong and we would expect nothing to change here with the CTZ likely to find good demand," Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell said.

"The linker has rallied tremendously over the past two months and, we suspect, this means that the street may already be short of the paper, so the tap is also likely to proceed with minimal difficulty."