* Bunds rally after Fed signals lower rates for longer

* Bund yields retreat further below 2 pct

* Greek debt talks resume under cloud of uncertainty

* Portugal under increasing pressure

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Jan 26 German government bonds rallied on Thursday, catching up with U.S. Treasuries after the Federal Reserve indicated it would keep rates ultra-low for longer than previously suggested, with continued fears of a chaotic Greek default also supportive.

Italian and Spanish bonds led the euro zone peripheral issuers tighter after Italy drew strong demand at a 5 billion euro sale of zero coupon and inflation-linked bonds, boding well for 5- and 10-year debt auctions on Monday.

"They were good results, there was overbidding in both the auctions," a trader said. "They saw good domestic demand and now the bonds are tightening all across the curve ahead of Monday's bond auction."

Italian 10-year yields were 15 basis points tighter at 6.09 percent, with Spanish yields down a similar amount at 5.02 percent. The cost of insuring against a default also fell sharply.

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank might consider further monetary easing through bond purchases and pushed back the likely timing of an eventual interest rate hike until late 2014, 18 months later than previously expected.

March Bund futures were 39 ticks higher at 138.21, having risen as far as 138.44 but failing to break through Monday's 138.45 high. Ten-year yields were 2.5 basis points lower at 1.92 percent.

"We seem to have rejected the 2 percent level in Bunds and survived from a technical point of view," a second trader said.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields retreated sharply on Wednesday, taking them comfortably back below 2 percent.

The spread between Bunds and higher-yielding U.S. Treasuries narrowed around 8 basis points compared with Wednesday's European settlement close, to 2 basis points, as Treasuries outperformed after the Fed's decision.

GREECE

The protracted Greek debt swap talks have been supportive for Bunds and negotiations resume on Thursday as the clock ticks ahead of a March deadline when Greece faces major bond redemptions.

Newspaper reports that private creditors would accept a lower coupon on new bonds than the 4 percent they previously demanded briefly took the earlier shine off Bunds.

However, the prospect that the European Central Bank may be forced to take losses on its holdings of Greek bonds has added to the uncertainty of the debt talks and it is still not clear if the deal will be voluntary or forced upon bondholders through a collective action clause.

"The difficulties ... seem to stem from both political problems and legal ones, rather than from issues tied to the structuring of the new bonds," said Chiara Manenti, fixed income strategist at Intesa Sanpaolo.

"We consider the risk of Greece incurring a disorderly default as rather remote ... although the risk of the process of finalising the deal ... dragging on, rather than advancing swiftly over the next few weeks, is high."

Aside from the risk of a messy Greek default, markets fear that any agreement could be used as a model for other sovereigns despite officials emphasising that Greece is a unique case.

That has pushed Portuguese 10-year bond yields and the cost of insuring the country's debt against default to record highs.

Some banks are quoting the cost of five-year credit default swaps on an upfront basis, meaning that a percentage of the notional amount - around 37 percent according to Markit pricing of 37 points upfront - must be paid when the contract is entered into, typically a signal that a credit is distressed.

"Portugal will need to restructure at some point as, like Greece, they relied a lot on foreign investors and don't have the domestic market to buy their bonds like Italy and Spain," said Alessandro Giansanti, rate strategist at ING.

Ireland, another bailed-out state, got a better reception from markets, managing on Wednesday to extend the maturity of 3.5 billion euros of bonds to 2015 from 2014, in its biggest test of sentiment since exiting funding markets in 2010. (Editing by Catherine Evans and Susan Fenton)