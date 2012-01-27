LONDON Jan 27 German Bund futures edged
higher at the open on Friday, extending the previous session's
hefty gains, inspired by the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep
rates low and uncertainty over the outcome of Greek debt talks.
Portuguese government bonds were seen remaining under
pressure after five- and 10-year yields rose to euro-era highs
on worries that the country may follow in Greece's footsteps and
require a second bailout or restructure its debt.
Athens is locked in fraught talks with its private creditors
to restructure its debt and needs a deal quickly to avert an
unruly default when a major bond redemption comes due in March.
Greece's creditors are demanding that the European Central Bank
contribute to a deal to put the country's messy finances back on
track.
"There's a bit of chatter about progress in Greek talks but
I'm not convinced and Portugal (is) struggling to put it mildly.
The only time we've seen the ECB buying was in Portugal this
week, we haven't seen them anywhere else," a trader said.
The Bund future was last 20 ticks up at 138.89
compared with 138.69 at Thursday's settlement.
"The Fed action does support markets still and I can't see
any reason why we shouldn't see buyers on any pullbacks in
Bunds," the trader added.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)