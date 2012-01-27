* EU's Rehn sees Greek debt swap talks "very soon"

* Spanish 10-year yields hit 9-week low;

* Portugal remains under pressure on second bailout worries

* Bund future reverses gains as riskier assets rally (Recasts with detail on Greek talks, fresh quotes)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Jan 27 Italian and Spanish bonds extended their rally on Friday after a senior European Commission official said a Greek deal to restructure the country's debt was "very close" but Portugal bucked the trend on worries it may need a second bailout.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields punched below 5 percent to their lowest levels in nine weeks after European Commission Economic and Monetary Affairs Vice President Olli Rehn said a Greek deal could be sealed at the weekend.

Its yield spread over German benchmarks tightened by 22 basis points on the day to 289 bps, the smallest differential in nearly three months.

The equivalent Italian spread narrowed below 400 bps for the first time since early December, with the Greek news fuelling demand from domestic banks seeking to invest the cheap cash they got from the European Central Bank's three-year long-term refinancing operation.

"The momentum is clear for lower yields in Spain and Italy. We had a bit of news that the Greek PSI (private sector initiative) deal is close ... so I expect this trend will be maintained," said Lloyds strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos.

"We continue the LTRO frenzied rally. For the next two weeks there's scope for another 40 basis point fall in Spanish yields and this is a good scenario with the current dynamics."

Portuguese government bond yields bucked the rally in the periphery, hitting new euro-era highs as investor bets grow that it will follow Greece in seeking a second bailout and debt restructuring. Safe haven demand meanwhile kept 10-year German Bunds below 2 percent.

The deterioration in sentiment towards Portugal forced the ECB to step into the secondary market this week, traders said.

"The only time we've seen the ECB buying was in Portugal this week, we haven't seen them anywhere else," one trader said.

The 10-year Portuguese bond yield rose by as much as 25 basis points on the day to 15.36 percent, almost double that on equivalent debt of Ireland, whose November 2010 bailout preceded Lisbon's rescue package in May 2011.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For an Interactive timeline on Eurozone debt crisis in the

last year please click on link.reuters.com/nec26s

Portugal, Ireland, Italy government bond spread

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The five-year Portuguese yield jumped 24 bps to 20.48 percent, a move exacerbated by dwindling liquidity.

The moves accentuated the inversion of the yield curve. Shorter-dated yields are now sharply higher than those on longer maturity debt, mirroring trends in Greek bonds before Athens sought a second bailout last year.

In a market that is functioning normally, investors demand a higher yield to compensate for the risk of holding bonds for a longer period.

"The market is increasingly starting to believe a second bailout for Portugal will be sooner rather than later," said Nick Stamenkovic, a rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets

The Bund future was last 15 ticks up on the day at 138.85 with 10-year Bund yields down 1.2 bps at 1.86 percent.

"The 'Tier 2' (Spain, Italy, Belgium) spread tightening leg versus Bunds looks firmly entrenched and the pressure ... on Portugal, seems to prevent a larger upward correction in Bund yields," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

"Yet, following the drop in safe-haven yields this week, we see a consolidation in Bunds going into the weekend, albeit safely below 2 percent." (Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by Catherine Evans)