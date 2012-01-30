(Repeats to new USN, text unchanged)

* Italy to sell up to 8 billion euros of debt

* Stakes for EU summit higher after German proposal

* Portuguese 10-year yields rise to new euro-era highs

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Jan 30 Italian government bonds came under pressure on Monday ahead of an auction of five and 10-year paper, while appetite for safe-haven assets underpinned German debt ahead of a European Union summit.

Better recent sentiment towards peripheral bonds is expected to support Italy's sale of up to 8 billion euros, despite a rating cut on Friday by Fitch and the fact that Greece has yet to finalise a debt swap deal with its private creditors.

"The Italian auction will be taken down pretty smoothly, given the substantial improvement in sentiment ... on top of that if you add domestic bidding, you we will see a fairly decent auction," Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank said.

Five-year Italian government bond yields were up 23 basis points at 5.03 percent, while 10-year government bond yields were up 19 basis points at 6.11 percent.

Mass liquidity from the European Central Bank has helped support the debt of lower rated countries in recent weeks, pulling Italian and Spanish government bond yields further away from unsustainable levels. Investors are poised for another three-year loan offering from the ECB in February.

Against this backdrop, Leister said they have been recommending an ECB carry trade.

"Basically buying short-dated peripherals and looking for these curves to steepen further," Leister said, referring to Spain and Italy.

Fitch downgraded the sovereign credit ratings of Belgium, Cyprus, Italy, Slovenia and Spain on Friday, indicating there was a 1-in-2 chance of further cuts in the next two years.

GREECE, PORTUGAL WATCH

Unresolved problems in Greece would also likely cast a shadow over the EU summit, where leaders are expected to sign off on a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone and agree on a balanced budget rule in national legislation.

The EU summit was broadly seen as a rubber-stamping exercise, according to one trader.

But German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler's open call for Athens to surrender control of its budget policy to outside institutions, if it cannot implement the reforms required under the euro zone rescue package, added a new layer of risk to the negotiations, analysts said.

As a result, the German Bund future was up 43 ticks at 139.33.

Prime Minister Lucas Papademos sought backing on Sunday from leading Greek party leaders for painful and unpopular reforms that the near-bankrupt country must negotiate now that a long-awaited debt relief deal seems almost secured. .

The German proposal "is going to make for a fairly lively discussion I suspect at the summit, and while the Greek (situation) had been expected to take a little bit of backstage ... it's sprung to the front again," Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Investec said.

Portuguese 10-year yields hit new euro era high, as investors increasingly expect it will be the next country to restructure. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Catherine Evans)