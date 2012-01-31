* German Bunds fall as EU summit provides limited relief

* Short-dated Portuguese bond yields extend painful rise

* Italian, Spanish debt firms, scope for fresh rally limited

By William James

LONDON, Jan 31 German debt futures fell and demand for Italian and Spanish bonds firmed on Tuesday as markets looked for positives in talks on Greek debt writedowns and an agreement of a new European fiscal pact.

European leaders approved strict new measures on sovereign budget discipline, intended to prevent a repeat of the massive overspending pushing some to sell bonds of higher-risk euro zone states.

In response, the price of German debt futures slipped 22 ticks to 139.45 as demand for the one of euro zone's safest and most liquid assets eased from recent extremes.

"The move that we are seeing is based on the idea that at least the politicians didn't disappoint investors too much. In terms of new information, there wasn't that much from the summit," said Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank.

"There's a bit of relief and a bit of a technical reaction given the Bund is reaching critical levels... but from our point of view (the pullback) doesn't really look convincing."

On Monday, the contract rose close to its record high of 140.23 after a recent slew of rating downgrades and with markets targeting Portugal as the bloc's next weakest link behind Greece.

UBS technical analysis said the outlook remained bullish for German debt while the contract traded above 138.78 - the 38 percent Fibonacci retracement of the rise since Jan 24.

LIMITED RELIEF

Portuguese short-dated bond yields rose further, showing the market's pessimism over the country's grim economic outlook and its ability to meet bond repayments without fresh aid or a debt restructuring.

Nevertheless, progress towards tighter fiscal union was likely to be interpreted by investors as a long-term positive.

The EU agreement was seen helping stall Monday's selling pressure on Italian debt. Ten-year yields fell 8 bps on the day to 6.02 percent while the Spanish equivalent eased 2.5 bps to 4.79 percent.

But short-term worries over Greece and Portugal were set to slow the momentum behind a broad move into riskier assets seen since the European Central Bank flooded the market with cash in December.

"People are still generally taking a positive view (on Spain and Italy), but we're getting down to some big levels where people are more comfortable trimming back their longs and maybe putting on some shorts," a trader said.

Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said talks between Greece and its private creditors had made significant progress and that the aim was to reach a definitive deal by the end of the week.

Markets were likely to take comfort from any further signs of progress in the talks, although relief would be limited by the knock-on effect to Portugal, where many now see a similar writedown of public debt as inevitable.

Portuguese two-year bond yields rose 36 basis points on the day to 21.6 percent, reflecting near term concerns. Ten-year yields eased back from their euro era highs, falling 14 bps to 17.25 percent, unwinding only a fraction of the 185 bps rise seen on Monday. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)