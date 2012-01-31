* EU states agree on stricter budget discipline

* Steps towards tighter fiscal integration seen as positive

* Portuguese yields fall accentuated by ECB buying

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Jan 31 Portuguese government bond yields fell on Tuesday from their sky-high levels as the mood on peripheral bonds brightened briefly after an EU summit, while the European Central Bank was also seen buying Portuguese bonds in the secondary market.

European leaders agreed to a pact for stricter budget discipline but differences over the limits of austerity, and Greece's unfinished debt restructuring negotiations remained.

Investors bought back into a cheapened Portuguese bond market after the country's debt took a beating in recent weeks on concerns that it could follow in Greece's footsteps in seeking restructuring. Despite the fall, Lisbon's borrowing costs remain prohibitively high.

Politicians' comments that a Greek debt swap deal could come this week eased the pressure on Portugal, driving yields lower. That move gained momentum after the ECB was said to be buying Portugal's debt in the secondary market.

One trader said the ECB had been buying two- to five-year maturities, while another said the amount purchased was small. The large price moves also reflected the lack of liquidity in the market.

"They don't have to do very much to move that market now" John Davies, fixed income strategist at WestLB said.

Portuguese 10-year government bond yields fell 91 basis points to 16.49 percent, off recent euro-era highs, while two-year Portuguese yields slumped 101 basis points to 20.23 percent.

"The issues are clearly pointing towards Portugal not having a snowball's chance in hell of coming back to financial markets in 2013 like they were meant to under the bailout plan," said Derek Halpenny, head of global currency research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

The EU agreement was seen helping sentiment for other lower-rated debt. Ten-year Italian yields fell 12 bps on the day to 5.98 percent while the Spanish equivalent eased 2.8 bps to 4.78 percent.

Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said he hoped to reach a deal both with private creditors over restructuring 200 billion euros of debt and on conditions tied to a second bailout by its international lenders by the end of the week.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy said he expected a deal on reducing Greece's debt to private bondholders within days.

MAKING ROOM FOR SUPPLY

French debt came under pressure earlier as dealers pushed for lower prices to make way on their books for a sale of up to 8 billion of French supply on Thursday.

France is expected to sell 2018, 2020 and 2022 bonds that day. Its debt sales have generally met good demand given it offers better returns than other relatively safe euro zone debt.

French 10-year government bond yields rose 2.8 bps to 3.07 percent. The yield spread it offered over German Bunds widened as far as 131 bps earlier to last stand at 127 bps.

Other debt considered safe in the euro zone also came under pressure with Dutch 10-year yields up 2.6 bps at 2.16 percent and the Finnish equivalent 4.4 bps higher at 2.28 percent.

Finland reaped the benefits of its top-notch Triple A credit rating status on Tuesday, attracting demand of more than 4 billion euros for a benchmark 15-year 3 billion euro debt issue that will become the government's longest-dated bond.

Despite the improved risk sentiment after the EU summit, German Bund futures struggled to stay in negative territory with an unexpected fall in U.S. consumer confidence in January enough to lift the contract.

The German Bund future saw a settlement close of 139.72, up 5 ticks on the day. (Additional Reporting by Nia Williams; Graphics by Scott Barber)