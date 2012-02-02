* Spanish yields rise signals rally may be slowing

* France finds firm demand at 8 bln euro bond sale

* Greek talks provide market backdrop

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Feb 2 Spain's sovereign yields rose on Thursday after the price it paid to borrow at a debt auction raised questions about how much further the recent rally in the country's bonds could run.

Spain sold 4.56 billion euros of bonds, just above its target range, leaving it almost a quarter funded for the year.

Although yields at the sale were lower than at previous auctions and the bidding was deemed less impressive with the "tail", the difference between the average and the highest yield, above 10 basis points on all three bonds offered.

This implies that some bidders were pushing for a higher return.

"The auction looks very much all right...What blows the picture a bit is the pricing side of things," said Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.

"The key takeaway is they are some 25 percent done with the yearly issuance so that puts them in a comfortable position going forward. But in terms of will this be enough of a trigger to underpin the recent rally of Spanish spreads? Probably not."

Yields on Spain's April 2021 bond were 8 bps higher at 4.73 percent, pushing the spread over Bunds to 289 bps after it touched its lowest level since August on Wednesday.

Traders said they were not alarmed by the secondary market price moves as they follow a sharp tightening of spreads between peripheral bonds and Bunds this year due partly to abundant liquidity provided by the European Central Bank.

"It's hardly disastrous," said one.

"We're seeing a bit of profit taking by the fast money that has been riding the convergence trade. It won't make a difference to the buying we've been seeing by the domestic accounts."

UK BUYERS

France also sold 7.96 billion euros of bonds, including 5.7 billion euros of a new 10-year OAT of which one bank took 2.4 billion euros, several traders said.

French 10-year bond yields were 5.5 basis points lower at 2.98 percent.

"We've seen more buying of France from UK accounts today than in the last 4 or 5 months said the trader.

"It's been a very big underweight from the UK, there's been a lot of scepticism there."

March Bund futures were 20 ticks higher at 139.44, having failed to break above Wednesday's high. Ten-year cash yields were a basis points lower at 1.83 percent.

Italian 10-year yields were a basis point higher at 5.71 percent but almost 2 percentage points below their peak of 7.5 percent hit in November.

That move has narrowed the spread over Bunds to its smallest since early December, while the improved market liquidity is reflected in the bid/offer spread more than halving to 50 cents through January.

However, that remains high compared with a fully functioning market where the spread is typically just a few cents.

Greece continued to provide the backdrop with focus turning to what the country must do to secure a new bailout now that an agreement with bondholders has essentially been reached.

"They have secured the private sector involvement and now the sticking point is what Greece has to offer and whether the IMF and EMU sovereigns find a common denominator," said Norbert Aul, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"But what has become clearer is that there won't be any kind of disorderly default and this is what has been driving the market and taken the tension out of discussions."

The rally in Portuguese bonds continued on Thursday on hopes that the Greek deal will be concluded. There is a risk that any Greek agreement will be seen as a blueprint should Portugal need to reduce its debt burden further.

Portuguese 10-year bond yields were 26 basis points lower at 15.27 percent, after rising above 17 percent in recent sessions. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson/Anna Willard)