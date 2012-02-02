(Updates to close, adds quotes, details)

* Spanish yield rise signals rally may be slowing

* France finds firm demand at 8 bln euro bond sale

* Greek talks dominate market backdrop

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Feb 2 Spain's yields rose on Thursday after the price it paid at a debt auction raised questions about how much further its recent bond rally could run, but the outlook for peripherals stayed closely tied to the outcome of Greek debt swap talks.

Spain sold 4.56 billion euros of bonds, just above its target range, leaving it almost a quarter funded for the year.

Although yields at the sale were lower than at previous auctions, the bidding was deemed less impressive with the "tail" - the difference between the average and the highest yield - above 10 basis points on all three bonds offered.

This implies that some bidders were pushing for a higher return.

"As much as the average yield is OK relative to the market level ... there are a lot of people who have gone in and have got things a lot cheaper," said Marc Ostwald, strategist with Monument Securities in London.

"So certainly a long way away from the very impressive results we saw in December and in January, definitely reflecting some resistance to lower yields."

Yields on Spain's April 2021 bond were 8.2 bps higher at 4.73 percent, pushing the spread over Bunds to 288 bps after it touched its lowest level since August on Wednesday.

Spain's borrowing costs over the medium term fell at the debt sale, supported by a flood of European Central Bank money.

Yields also fell at France's first auction of long-term fixed-rate bonds since losing its triple-A credit rating last month.

"I think with the French ones, it becomes less an issue about carry (from the ECB's tender of three-year funds) and more a question about do these look like attractive yields relative to Bunds and the answer is a very definitive yes," Ostwald added.

In the secondary market, the French/German 10-year yield spread was 14 bps tighter on the day at 106 basis points.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For a graph on the euro zone sovereign debt supply outlook 2012, see: r.reuters.com/gev45s

For a graph on Portugal, Italy and Ireland government bond spread, see: link.reuters.com/mac36s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL

Peripheral bonds other than Spain benefited from upbeat soundbites on the Greek situation, even though some traders remained sceptical.

"Again there's talk about the PSI -- I've never seen a deal agreed so many times in my life," a trader said.

Euro zone finance ministers aim to agree a second financing package for Greece on Monday. A deal for Greece would include agreement on official new financing, the size of voluntary losses banks and other private bondholders are willing to accept and new reforms Athens must undertake.

This would end months of uncertainty over private sector losses on Greek bonds and over the sustainability of the country's debt, which have increased costs of borrowing in many other euro zone countries.

Italian bonds were higher in late European trading, with 10-year yields IT10YT-TWEB down 8 bps on the day at 5.62 percent.

Portuguese bonds, which have been especially hard-hit by the Greek ordeal on the view that they too could eventually restructure, benefited the most.

Ten-year Portuguese bond yields fell 54 basis points to 14.99 percent, with traders saying the European Central Bank had also bought small amounts its debt in the secondary market.

One trader said there had been other investors interested in the paper of late after a recent sell-off sparked by Standard & Poor's downgrade of its ratings last month.

"I think what happened is coming up to month-end there was a lot of index-selling because of the downgrade and there were a lot of forced sellers, and we saw quite a lot of that trade and there were no bids," a trader said.

"But towards the end of the month a whole load of high-yield type accounts started stepping into the market, a different type of investor came in."

The German Bund future saw a settlement close of 139.08, down 16 ticks on the day. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson/Anna Willard/John Stonestreet)