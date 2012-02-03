(Repeats to new USN, no changes to text)

LONDON Feb 3 German Bund futures reversed gains to hit the day's lows and European stocks extended gains on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in January.

U.S. nonfarm employers added 243,000 jobs to payrolls last month, well above expectations for 150,000 jobs and the gains were distributed broadly across the economy, from manufacturing to retail and construction. The jobless rate also posted a surprise fall to 8.3 percent, its lowest since February 2009.

Bund futures fell 48 ticks on the day to 138.60, compared with 139.40 before the data. Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index was last 1.15 percent up at 1,071.60. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)