* Bunds rally as Greek debt talks drag on
* Periphery under pressure on Greece uncertainty
* Portuguese curve flattens on restructuring talk
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Feb 6 German government bonds
rallied on Monday with a lack of progress in crucial Greek debt
talks helping the market partially reverse Friday's sell-off on
the back of surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data.
Although it is widely expected that a deal will be hammered
out to avoid a messy Greek debt default when a 14.5 billion euro
bond repayment falls due in March, the niggling doubts weighed
on the euro zone's peripheral issuers, with Italian bonds
leading the sell-off.
Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union on
Monday whether they accept the terms of a new bailout deal as EU
patience wears thin with political dithering over implementing
reforms.
"There's a lot of talk about the deadline today, but it's
not a deadline for the deal, it's just for the politicians to
give a nod, this is going to run and run," said ING rate
strategist Padhraic Garvey.
Talks on the new bailout, which would be Greece's second
since 2010 - and an accompanying deal to ease the country's huge
debt burden via its private creditors accepting deep losses on
the bonds they hold - have dragged on for weeks.
"We continue to see the likelihood of a Greek messy default
as remote owing to the fact that the repercussions are as large
as they are hard to determine," Rabobank rate strategists said.
"That said, continued brinkmanship and a dose of
pre-electoral posturing in Greece itself stands to prompt
further market jitters on this front over the immediate term."
March Bund futures were 76 ticks higher at 139.09
with 10-year yields 7.5 basis points lower at 1.86
percent.
Yields hit their highest in a week on Friday after data
showed the U.S. economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine
months.
UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said Bund futures were
vulnerable while futures traded below the 139.01 mid-point of
last week's sell-off with a break below Friday's 138.13 a
further bearish signal which could potentially allow a fall to
January's 137.18 low.
Italian 10-year yields were 13 basis points
higher at 5.84 percent.
"Spain and Italy have had a decent run in the last month or
so and there's a little bit of people taking a few chips off the
table and waiting to see what comes out of this Greek
situation," a trader said.
Despite statements from euro zone officials that any Greek
debt restructuring would be a one-off event and not a blue print
for other struggling countries, Portuguese bond yields have hit
euro-era highs in recent sessions with the country seen as the
next most likely to take such a step.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service, reported that Portugal has
been sounding out advisors on options to restructure its debt.
The Portuguese yield curve flattened, with 10-year yields
34 basis points lower but two-year yields
51 basis points higher at 16.42 percent.
"Clearly once a deal is done for Greece, the market will
begin to speculate on Portugal," Garvey said.
"But it is more likely that Portugal will negotiate a second
aid package because it is practically impossible for them to
come back to capital markets any time soon.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)