LONDON Feb 6 Italian 10-year government bond yields reversed an earlier rise on Monday with traders reporting strong buying after a denial that there was a looming deadline in the Greek debt talks.

Euro zone peripheral bonds came under pressure in early trade as Greek debt talks dragged on but recovered somewhat after a government official said there was no Monday deadline to agree on the terms of a second bailout.

Italian 10-year yields were 2.5 basis points lower on the day at 5.68 percent, after rising as high as 5.85 percent.

"We had quite a strong wave of buying," a trader said. "Domestic accounts and some international ones. The pull back brought them out, so it's still quite well supported.

German Bund futures eased back from their session high to stand at 138.73, 41 ticks higher on the day. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)