* Bunds rally as Greek debt talks drag on

* Periphery recovers as Greek deadline denied

* Portuguese curve flattens on restructuring talk

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Feb 6 German government bonds rallied on Monday with discord among Greek politicians over new bailout terms needed to avoid a messy default helping the market partially reverse Friday's sell-off on surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data.

Conflicting statements from Greek politicians over whether there was a deadline on Monday to accept the terms did little to reassure markets progress was being made.

Although it is widely expected a deal will be hammered out to save Greece from a chaotic default when a 14.5 billion euro bond repayment falls due in March, the niggling doubts weighed on riskier assets, helping support safe-haven debt.

A Socialist party spokesman said Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union on Monday whether they accept the painful terms but that was denied by another government official after which Bunds retreated from their session highs and peripheral bonds recovered earlier losses.

"If there's a hard and fast deadline, there's a risk that they might not make it," said Lloyds Bank rate strategist Eric Wand. "But, as we know, a deadline is never a deadline in Europe and can always be pushed around."

Talks on the new bailout, which would be Greece's second since 2010 - and an accompanying deal to ease its huge debt burden via its private creditors accepting deep losses on their bonds - have dragged on for weeks.

"We continue to see the likelihood of a Greek messy default as remote owing to the fact that the repercussions are as large as they are hard to determine," Rabobank rate strategists said.

"That said, continued brinkmanship and a dose of pre-electoral posturing in Greece itself stands to prompt further market jitters on this front over the immediate term."

March Bund futures were 32 ticks higher at 138.64, having retreated from session highs of 139.14 after the denial there was a Greek deadline. Ten-year German yields were 3.5 basis points lower at 1.90 percent.

German 10-year yields hit their highest in a week on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months but have been stuck in a 30 basis point range, capped by the 2.0 percent level, this year.

UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said Bund futures were vulnerable while trading below the 139.01 mid-point of last week's sell-off with any break below Friday's 138.13 low a further bearish signal which could potentially allow a fall to January's 137.18 low.

Italian 10-year yields were 7 bps lower at 5.63 percent, reversing an earlier rise.

"We had quite a strong wave of buying," a trader said. "Domestic accounts and some international ones. The pull back brought them out, so it's still quite well supported."

Despite euro zone officials having insisted any Greek restructuring would be a one-off and not a blue print for other struggling countries, Portuguese bond yields have hit euro-era highs in recent sessions with the country seen as the next most likely to take such a step.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters service, reported that Portugal has been sounding out advisers on options to restructure its debt .

The Portuguese yield curve flattened, with 10-year yields 7 bps lower but two-year yields 3.5 bps higher at 16.36 percent.

"Clearly once a deal is done for Greece, the market will begin to speculate on Portugal," ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey said. "But it is more likely that Portugal will negotiate a second aid package because it is practically impossible for them to come back to capital markets any time soon." (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)