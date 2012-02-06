* Bunds rally as Greek debt talks drag on
* Periphery recovers as Greek deadline denied
* Portuguese curve flattens on restructuring talk
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Feb 6 German government bonds
rallied on Monday with discord among Greek politicians over new
bailout terms needed to avoid a messy default helping the market
partially reverse Friday's sell-off on surprisingly robust U.S.
jobs data.
Conflicting statements from Greek politicians over whether
there was a deadline on Monday to accept the terms did little to
reassure markets progress was being made.
Although it is widely expected a deal will be hammered out
to save Greece from a chaotic default when a 14.5 billion euro
bond repayment falls due in March, the niggling doubts weighed
on riskier assets, helping support safe-haven debt.
A Socialist party spokesman said Greece's coalition parties
must tell the European Union on Monday whether they accept the
painful terms but that was denied by another government official
after which Bunds retreated from their session
highs and peripheral bonds recovered earlier losses.
"If there's a hard and fast deadline, there's a risk that
they might not make it," said Lloyds Bank rate strategist Eric
Wand. "But, as we know, a deadline is never a deadline in Europe
and can always be pushed around."
Talks on the new bailout, which would be Greece's second
since 2010 - and an accompanying deal to ease its huge debt
burden via its private creditors accepting deep losses on their
bonds - have dragged on for weeks.
"We continue to see the likelihood of a Greek messy default
as remote owing to the fact that the repercussions are as large
as they are hard to determine," Rabobank rate strategists said.
"That said, continued brinkmanship and a dose of
pre-electoral posturing in Greece itself stands to prompt
further market jitters on this front over the immediate term."
March Bund futures were 32 ticks higher at 138.64,
having retreated from session highs of 139.14 after the denial
there was a Greek deadline. Ten-year German yields
were 3.5 basis points lower at 1.90 percent.
German 10-year yields hit their highest in a week on Friday
after data showed the U.S. economy created jobs at the fastest
pace in nine months but have been stuck in a 30 basis point
range, capped by the 2.0 percent level, this year.
UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said Bund futures were
vulnerable while trading below the 139.01 mid-point of last
week's sell-off with any break below Friday's 138.13 low a
further bearish signal which could potentially allow a fall to
January's 137.18 low.
Italian 10-year yields were 7 bps lower at
5.63 percent, reversing an earlier rise.
"We had quite a strong wave of buying," a trader said.
"Domestic accounts and some international ones. The pull back
brought them out, so it's still quite well supported."
Despite euro zone officials having insisted any Greek
restructuring would be a one-off and not a blue print for other
struggling countries, Portuguese bond yields have hit euro-era
highs in recent sessions with the country seen as the next most
likely to take such a step.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service, reported that Portugal has
been sounding out advisers on options to restructure its debt
.
The Portuguese yield curve flattened, with 10-year yields
7 bps lower but two-year yields 3.5
bps higher at 16.36 percent.
"Clearly once a deal is done for Greece, the market will
begin to speculate on Portugal," ING rate strategist Padhraic
Garvey said. "But it is more likely that Portugal will negotiate
a second aid package because it is practically impossible for
them to come back to capital markets any time soon."
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)