* Bunds rally as Greece delays decision on austerity measures

* Spanish yields rise above 5 pct

* Portuguese curve flattens on restructuring talk (Updates to settlement close, fresh quotes, details)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Feb 6 German government bonds pushed higher on Monday as fears Greece may spurn the terms of a new bailout needed to avoid a chaotic default renewed flight-to-quality bids, partially reversing the market's sell-off last Friday on robust U.S. jobs data.

Greece's political leaders angered euro zone paymaster Germany after they delayed to Tuesday a decision on painful austerity measures demanded by the IMF and European Union before the release of a 130 billion euro rescue package.

Although it is widely expected a deal will be hammered out to save Greece from a chaotic default when a 14.5 billion euro bond repayment falls due in March, the niggling doubts are set to support safe-haven German debt in coming sessions.

"The U.S. data has lessened fears of a global recession and the ECB (liquidity) actions are easing some of the funding constraints but ... if there's any disorderly restructuring for Greece that will give a further boost to Bunds near term," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

March Bund futures rose 31 ticks on the day to settle at 138.63, while German 10-year yields were three basis points lower at 1.91 percent.

German 10-year yields hit their highest in a week on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months but have been stuck in a 30 basis point range, capped by the 2.0 percent level, this year.

"Overall the macro backdrop is still favourable for risk markets and hence we think the rally in Bunds will prove shortlived and 10-year yields are more likely to hit 2 percent than 1.80 percent," Stamenkovic said.

Talks on a new bailout, which would be Greece's second since 2010 - and an accompanying deal to ease its huge debt burden via its private creditors accepting deep losses on their bonds - have dragged on for weeks.

Despite the protracted nature of efforts to sort out Greece's cash problems, many market participants still see a last-minute deal to avert a messy default.

"For now we still expect - despite today's brinkmanship - that the deals in Greece will be signed, supporting risk appetite, but risk aversion will rise again after the Greek elections and implementation again will become problematic," Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan said.

Lower-rated euro zone government bonds had a mixed performance, with Spanish 10-year yields rising more than 20 basis points to 5.05 percent, while equivalent Italian yields were seven bps lower at 5.63 percent, reversing an earlier rise.

"We had quite a strong wave of buying (in Italy)," a trader said. "Domestic accounts and some international ones. The pullback brought them out, so it's still quite well supported."

Despite euro zone officials having insisted any Greek restructuring would be a one-off and not a blue print for other struggling countries, Portuguese bond yields have hit euro-era highs in recent sessions with the country seen as the next most likely to take such a step.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Portugal, Italy and Ireland government bond spread

Portugal and Ireland CDS

Euro zone debt crisis in graphics (package)

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

IFR, a Thomson Reuters service, reported that Portugal has been sounding out advisers on options to restructure its debt .

The Portuguese government denied the report.

Although buying by the ECB in the secondary market has eased some pressure on the country's debt, the Portuguese yield curve flattened. Ten-year yields ended little changed on the day at 13.8 percent but two-year yields were slightly higher at 16.29 percent.

"Clearly once a deal is done for Greece, the market will begin to speculate on Portugal," ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey said. "But it is more likely that Portugal will negotiate a second aid package because it is practically impossible for them to come back to capital markets any time soon." (Additional reporting by Kirsten Donovan, Graphics by Scott Barber, Editing by Nigel Stephenson and Susan Fenton)