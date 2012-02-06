* Bunds rally as Greece delays decision on austerity
measures
* Spanish yields rise above 5 pct
* Portuguese curve flattens on restructuring talk
(Updates to settlement close, fresh quotes, details)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Feb 6 German government bonds
pushed higher on Monday as fears Greece may spurn the terms of a
new bailout needed to avoid a chaotic default renewed
flight-to-quality bids, partially reversing the market's
sell-off last Friday on robust U.S. jobs data.
Greece's political leaders angered euro zone paymaster
Germany after they delayed to Tuesday a decision on painful
austerity measures demanded by the IMF and European Union before
the release of a 130 billion euro rescue package.
Although it is widely expected a deal will be hammered out
to save Greece from a chaotic default when a 14.5 billion euro
bond repayment falls due in March, the niggling doubts are set
to support safe-haven German debt in coming sessions.
"The U.S. data has lessened fears of a global recession and
the ECB (liquidity) actions are easing some of the funding
constraints but ... if there's any disorderly restructuring for
Greece that will give a further boost to Bunds near term," RIA
Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
March Bund futures rose 31 ticks on the day to
settle at 138.63, while German 10-year yields were
three basis points lower at 1.91 percent.
German 10-year yields hit their highest in a week on Friday
after data showed the U.S. economy created jobs at the fastest
pace in nine months but have been stuck in a 30 basis point
range, capped by the 2.0 percent level, this year.
"Overall the macro backdrop is still favourable for risk
markets and hence we think the rally in Bunds will prove
shortlived and 10-year yields are more likely to hit 2 percent
than 1.80 percent," Stamenkovic said.
Talks on a new bailout, which would be Greece's second since
2010 - and an accompanying deal to ease its huge debt burden via
its private creditors accepting deep losses on their bonds -
have dragged on for weeks.
Despite the protracted nature of efforts to sort out
Greece's cash problems, many market participants still see a
last-minute deal to avert a messy default.
"For now we still expect - despite today's brinkmanship -
that the deals in Greece will be signed, supporting risk
appetite, but risk aversion will rise again after the Greek
elections and implementation again will become problematic,"
Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan said.
Lower-rated euro zone government bonds had a mixed
performance, with Spanish 10-year yields rising more than 20
basis points to 5.05 percent, while equivalent
Italian yields were seven bps lower at 5.63
percent, reversing an earlier rise.
"We had quite a strong wave of buying (in Italy)," a trader
said. "Domestic accounts and some international ones. The
pullback brought them out, so it's still quite well supported."
Despite euro zone officials having insisted any Greek
restructuring would be a one-off and not a blue print for other
struggling countries, Portuguese bond yields have hit euro-era
highs in recent sessions with the country seen as the next most
likely to take such a step.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Portugal, Italy and Ireland government bond spread
link.reuters.com/mac36s
Portugal and Ireland CDS
link.reuters.com/tyw26s
Euro zone debt crisis in graphics (package)
r.reuters.com/hyb65p
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service, reported that Portugal has
been sounding out advisers on options to restructure its debt
.
The Portuguese government denied the report.
Although buying by the ECB in the secondary market has eased
some pressure on the country's debt, the Portuguese yield curve
flattened. Ten-year yields ended little changed on
the day at 13.8 percent but two-year yields were
slightly higher at 16.29 percent.
"Clearly once a deal is done for Greece, the market will
begin to speculate on Portugal," ING rate strategist Padhraic
Garvey said. "But it is more likely that Portugal will negotiate
a second aid package because it is practically impossible for
them to come back to capital markets any time soon."
(Additional reporting by Kirsten Donovan, Graphics by Scott
Barber, Editing by Nigel Stephenson and Susan Fenton)