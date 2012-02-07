* Bunds fall, Italian debt recovers as Greek deal nears

* Political agreement in Greece to spur risk-asset rally

* Risk rally may be contained by unanswered Greece questions

By William James and Clare Kane

LONDON, Feb 7 German Bund futures slipped by more than half a point on Tuesday as demand for safe-haven assets cooled on signs that Greece may reach a political agreement over painful reforms necessary to secure badly needed bailout funding.

Greece's government is preparing a document to present to political leaders for approval, potentially taking the country one step closer to a 130 billion euro bailout deal needed to avert the chaos of a debt default in March.

Confirmation of an accord, which could come as early as Tuesday evening, may spark a rally in the region's more risky bonds, driving Spanish and Italian borrowing costs lower and pushing Bund yields higher towards a fresh test of the 2 percent level.

Even the prospect of an agreement later in the day was enough to prompt investors to cut their holdings of low-risk German Bunds and reduce the risk premium on Italian debt to its lowest since the end of October.

"It's really all about Greece and speculation there: expectation is building that they will cobble something together because the consequences of them not are pretty gloom and doom for all of us," a trader said.

The March Bund futures contract reversed earlier gains to hit a low of 137.83, down 80 ticks on the day.

Bunds could fall as far as the Jan. 24 low of 137.18, having broken through resistance at 138.13 - the bottom of Friday's selloff, UBS technical charts suggested.

Yields on 10-year Italian debt fell to 5.61 percent, narrowing the yield spread over German Bunds to a three-month low of 364 basis points.

Any Greek deal is likely to spur more spread-tightening.

"It will be a relief sell-off in the core and a relief rally in the periphery," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

"It won't be a massive reaction but we can easily see another five to 10 basis points Bunds higher tomorrow, provided we get the announcement they agreed."

The extent of the selloff was likely to be capped by the many unanswered questions surrounding Greece's battle to avoid a default -- including whether the country can successfully execute a deal with private bondholders to writedown their debt.

"There will be a lot of uncertainty until we get a resolution on the PSI (private sector involvement) front too. It's a complex situation with a lot of moving parts and players and I think the market will remain jittery for some time yet," the trader said.

That meant the 1.8 percent to 2 percent range which has largely contained 10-year German Bund yields throughout January was likely to hold in the short term, market participants said.

PORTUGAL PROBLEMS PERSIST

Portuguese bonds were steady after the ECB started buying the debt in recent days to stem a sell-off that sent yields to euro-era peaks on concerns Portugal could be the next to follow Greece into seeking a second bailout and debt restructuring.

Its yield curve remained inverted, with two-year bonds yielding over 2 percentage points more than 10-year paper, reflecting persistent investor worries that they may not get their money back.

"Although Portugal is no Greece, nevertheless there are justifiable concerns. Without significant structural reform and a substantial internal devaluation, the economy simply lacks the necessary wealth creation to underpin a meaningful recovery," said FxPro chief strategist Michael Derks.

"Despite yesterday's vehement denials from the Finance Ministry, a significant debt restructuring is highly likely at some point in the next couple of years." (Graphics by Scott Barber; Additional reporting by Clare Kane; editing by Ron Askew)