LONDON Feb 8 German government bonds fell
at Wednesday's open with markets still optimistic Greece will
agree to the reforms necessary to secure aid to avoid a messy
debt default despite further delays in talks.
Greek parties will try yet again on Wednesday to strike a
deal in return for a new international rescue after a string of
delays which have prompted some EU leaders to warn that the euro
zone can live without Athens.
"The markets are trading like something is going to get
resolved soon, plus you've got German supply which will weigh a
bit," a trader said.
"But it doesn't seem like people are massively long of Bunds
so that might be supportive on the way down."
March Bund futures were 28 ticks lower at 137.67
with 10-year yields three basis points higher at
1.99 percent, heading towards the top of the trading range seen
since the start of the year just above 2 percent.
Germany will sell 4 billion euros of 5-year bonds. The
country has seen solid demand at auctions this year helped by
abundant liquidity in the banking sector following the European
Central Bank's injection of three-year funds and the persisting
euro zone debt crisis.
If demand holds up there is the possibility the deal will
price with a new low average yield for 5-year paper, below the
0.9 percent seen when the bond was launched last month.
