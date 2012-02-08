LONDON Feb 8 German government bonds fell at Wednesday's open with markets still optimistic Greece will agree to the reforms necessary to secure aid to avoid a messy debt default despite further delays in talks.

Greek parties will try yet again on Wednesday to strike a deal in return for a new international rescue after a string of delays which have prompted some EU leaders to warn that the euro zone can live without Athens.

"The markets are trading like something is going to get resolved soon, plus you've got German supply which will weigh a bit," a trader said.

"But it doesn't seem like people are massively long of Bunds so that might be supportive on the way down."

March Bund futures were 28 ticks lower at 137.67 with 10-year yields three basis points higher at 1.99 percent, heading towards the top of the trading range seen since the start of the year just above 2 percent.

Germany will sell 4 billion euros of 5-year bonds. The country has seen solid demand at auctions this year helped by abundant liquidity in the banking sector following the European Central Bank's injection of three-year funds and the persisting euro zone debt crisis.

If demand holds up there is the possibility the deal will price with a new low average yield for 5-year paper, below the 0.9 percent seen when the bond was launched last month. (Editing by John Stonestreet)