LONDON Feb 8 Italian and Spanish government bond yields fell on Wednesday, narrowing the spread over German Bunds which came under pressure on optimism Greek politicians would finally reach agreement on reforms needed to secure further financial aid.

Italian 10-year government bond yields fell 10 basis points, narrowing the spread over Bunds to 350 basis points, down 16 bps on the day and the tightest since October.

The equivalent Spanish spread was 5 bps narrower at 308, with much of the narrowing coming from a rise in Bund yields.

Ten-year German yields rose demand for safe-haven debt eased and were last up 4 bps at 2.001 percent, heading towards the top of the range seen since the start of the year. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)