LONDON Feb 8 Italian and Spanish
government bond yields fell on Wednesday, narrowing the spread
over German Bunds which came under pressure on optimism Greek
politicians would finally reach agreement on reforms needed to
secure further financial aid.
Italian 10-year government bond yields fell 10
basis points, narrowing the spread over Bunds to 350 basis
points, down 16 bps on the day and the tightest since October.
The equivalent Spanish spread was 5 bps narrower at 308,
with much of the narrowing coming from a rise in Bund yields.
Ten-year German yields rose demand for
safe-haven debt eased and were last up 4 bps at 2.001 percent,
heading towards the top of the range seen since the start of the
year.
