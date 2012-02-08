* Bunds slip as Greek deal optimism lives on

* Periphery outperforms despite missed deadlines

* Germany to sell 4 bln euros of five-year bonds

LONDON, Feb 8 German government bonds slipped on Wednesday with markets optimistic Greece will agree to the reforms necessary to secure aid to avoid a messy debt default despite further delays in talks.

A deal on private sector debt holders taking a loss on their bond holdings and politicians agreeing austerity measures is likely to lead to a further sell-off in Bunds and support paper issued by the more indebted euro zone countries.

"We slowly seem to be crawling towards an agreement and if those two things are passed we could see a further unwinding of the safe-haven bid," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

However, even if a deal is reached, Greece still has to deliver on reforms and the euro zone crisis remains unresolved.

A lack of growth in Portugal makes it unlikely it will regain access to capital markets next year while Italy relies on European Central Bank liquidity supporting its debt sales.

"There's still going to be lots of ifs and buts but for now you can see how sensitive the market is to any news on Greece," Stamenkovic added.

A five-year German bond sale was also weighing on safe-haven bonds as dealers made room on their books for the paper, leaving peripheral euro zone bonds, such as those issued by Italy and Portugal, outperforming.

In early trade, the yield spread of 10-year Italian bonds over German Bunds hit its lowest since October at 350 basis points.

Spanish spreads also initially tightened but widened after IFR, a Thomson Reuters company, reported Spain was planning to tap its 10-year benchmark bond via a syndication.

Greek parties resume talks on Wednesday, seeking a deal in return for a new international bailout after a series of delays which have prompted some EU leaders to warn that the euro zone can live without Athens.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the European Central Bank has made concessions over its holdings of Greek bonds. The ECB was considering giving up the profits it would have made on the debt, finding a legal way to get the cash to Athens, it said.

"The markets are trading like something is going to get resolved soon, plus you've got German supply, which will weigh a bit," a trader said.

"But it doesn't seem like people are massively long of Bunds so that might be supportive on the way down."

March Bund futures were 20 ticks lower at 137.75 with 10-year yields 2.5 bps higher at 1.98 percent, heading towards the top of the trading range seen since the start of the year just above 2 percent.

GERMANY SELLS

Germany will sell 4 billion euros of five-year bonds. The country has seen solid demand at auctions this year, helped by abundant liquidity in the banking sector since the ECB injected three-year funds and the continuing euro zone crisis.

If demand holds up the deal may price with a new low average yield for five-year paper, below the 0.9 percent seen when the bond was launched last month.

But analysts said that with the better tone to financial markets and the bonds looking relatively expensive there may be some pressure on the sale.

Five-year bonds have outperformed relative to two- and 10-year paper recently. The 2/5/10-year barbell - which is based on the swap curve and reflects that relative performance - touched its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2008 this week, according to Reuters data, at minus 16 bps points.

"The (bond) has given some concession ahead of today's auction. However, we see limited value from current levels," said Annalisa Piazza, market economist at Newedge Strategy. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)