LONDON Feb 8 German Bund futures cut losses on Wednesday after two euro zone sources said European Central Bank policymakers were still divided on whether to contribute to a restructuring of Greek debt.

The March Bund future cut losses to trade four ticks down on the day at 137.91 in the late European session. It had earlier settled 11 ticks down on the day at 137.84. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)