* Spanish yields rise as supply influx cools demand
* Greek deal seen driving investor back to risky assets
* Few surprises seen at ECB meeting, rate comment eyed
By William James
LONDON, Feb 9 Spanish government bond
yields rose on Thursday as an unexpected issue of debt
the previous day tempered investor demand, though any progress
towards Greece receiving bailout funds was likely to spur fresh
appetite for risk.
Greece's battle to avoid default still dominates sentiment
with Bund futures falling 15 ticks to 137.69 as markets
cautiously anticipated the release of bailout funds, despite
Greek leades failing to agree their part of the deal.
Spanish 10-year yields were 12.5 basis points
higher on the day at 5.368 percent after the country continued
its aggressive fund-raising activity with an unexpected
syndicated debt sale on Wednesday.
"It's a supply overhang. The deal was cheap and has repriced
the whole market. People got their full allocations, from what
I'm hearing," a trader said.
Nevertheless, market participants said the Spanish sell-off
could be short-lived if Greece secured the international aid it
badly needs, reducing the risk of a messy Greek default and the
subsequent contagion.
"Certainly, that (an agreement) would be risk positive and
there still would be a knee-jerk reaction," said Peter Chatwell,
rate strategist at Credit Agricole in London.
Euro zone finance ministers, due to meet on Thursday
evening, had hoped for a complete agreement from Greek party
leaders on budget cuts to speed approval of the 130 billion euro
bailout, the country's second.
But, despite agreeing most of the required cuts, Finance
Minister Evangelos Venizelos left Athens for the Eurogroup
meeting in Brussels with one issue unresolved.
Nevertheless, markets took the fact that a single hurdle
remained in the drawn-out process of agreeing the reforms
demanded by international lenders was as positive. An accord has
been priced in over recent days, with safe-haven German yields
ticking higher.
"Our target is that the (10-year) yield should be in the
area of 2.15 percent so we see some pressure to the upside if
there is a positive outcome to the Greek debt situation," said
Alessandro Giansanti, rate strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
The 10-year yield was last at 1.985 percent, 1
basis point higher on the day and still struggling to break
conclusively above the 2 percent level which has formed the
upper end of a roughly 20 bps range seen since the start of the
year.
CENTRAL BANK SIGNALS
The European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day
was set to play second fiddle to developments in the Greek saga,
with few expecting the bank to cut interest rates or announce
new liquidity measures to support the banking sector.
The ECB may, however, indicate its willingness to cut rates
at next month's meeting. Its reluctance to pre-commit on rate
cuts meant the main risk was that it would rule out a cut,
leading to a pricing out of the partial expectations indicated
by Euribor futures prices <0#FEI:>.
"If today they exclude any possibility of a rate cut, the
market can sell off, particularly at the front end," ING's
Giansanti said.
The bank was also expected to face questioning over whether
it was considering taking losses on its holdings of Greek
government bonds to help ease Athens's debt burden with any sign
of concession being taken as a positive for riskier assets.
"Anything that would lower the debt burden on Greece would
be viewed as a market positive," Credit Agricole's Chatwell
said.
The Bank of England was also meeting, with widespread
expectations it will announce fresh quantitative easing leaving
UK bond markets vulnerable to disappointment. This may in turn
add to downward momentum in Bunds prices.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)