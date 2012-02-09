* Spanish yields rise as supply influx cools demand
* Greek deal seen driving investor back to risky assets
* ECB holds rates at 1 pct, news conference eyed for fresh
signals
By William James
LONDON, Feb 9 Spanish government bond
yields rose on Thursday as a surprise debt issue the previous
day cooled investor demand, though any progress towards Greece
receiving bailout funds was likely to increase appetite for
risk.
The European Central Bank kept interest rates on hold at 1
percent and was not expected to flag a cut at next month's
meeting during a news conference starting at 1330 GMT, leaving
the focus firmly on developments in Greece.
German debt futures stalled as markets cautiously
anticipated the release of bailout funds - despite Greek leaders
failing to agree their part of the deal.
Spanish 10-year yields were 6 basis points
higher on the day at 5.303 percent after Madrid maintained its
aggressive 2012 fund-raising activity with an opportunistic 4
billion euro syndicated debt sale on Wednesday.
"There was obviously some repricing of the Spanish curve.
Four billion euros in the 10-year (sector) is quite a big chunk
to digest, so it's not too surprising that we see some after
effects," said David Schnautz, strategist at Commerzbank.
Nevertheless, market participants said the Spanish sell-off
could be short-lived if Greece secured the international aid it
badly needs, reducing the risk of a messy Greek default that
would feed worries about other euro zone strugglers.
"Certainly, that (an agreement) would be risk positive and
there still would be a knee-jerk reaction," said Peter Chatwell,
rate strategist at Credit Agricole in London.
Euro zone finance ministers, due to meet on Thursday
evening, had hoped for a complete agreement from Greek party
leaders on budget cuts to speed approval of the 130 billion euro
bailout, the country's second.
But, despite agreeing most of the required cuts, Finance
Minister Evangelos Venizelos left Athens for the Eurogroup
meeting in Brussels with one issue unresolved.
Markets took the fact that a single hurdle remained in the
drawn-out process of agreeing the reforms demanded by
international lenders as positive. An accord has been priced in
over recent days, with safe-haven German yields ticking higher.
"Our target is that the (10-year) yield should be in the
area of 2.15 percent so we see some pressure to the upside if
there is a positive outcome to the Greek debt situation," said
Alessandro Giansanti, rate strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
The 10-year yield was last at 1.99 percent,
down 1.0 bps on the day after struggling to break conclusively
above the 2 percent level which has formed the upper limit of a
roughly 20 bps range seen since the start of the year.
Bund futures were 6 ticks lower on the day at 137.78.
With expectations of a Greek deal having been high for some
time, the scope for a sustained Bund sell-off was limited and,
beyond the knee-jerk reaction, some were doubtful the risk rally
would hold for long.
"The longer it does drag on, the more likely Bunds are to go
up because people will start to get a little bit nervous and
tired," a trader said.
"That's still not the end of the story: it's not going to be
the magic wand that makes things better."
CENTRAL BANK SIGNALS
The ECB may indicate willingness to cut rates next month.
Its reluctance to pre-commit meant the main risk was that it
would rule out a cut, leading to a pricing out of the partial
expectations indicated by Euribor futures. <0#FEI:>
ECB President Mario Draghi was expected to face questions on
whether the bank was considering taking losses on its holdings
of Greek government bonds to help cut Athens's debts.
Any sign of concession would be seen as positive for riskier
assets, Credit Agricole's Chatwell said.
(Additional reporting by Clare Kane, Editing by Nigel
Stephenson/Ruth Pitchford)