* Bunds rally as euro zone demands more cuts from Greece

* Deadline for extra measures next Wednesday

* Belgium to tap markets for 500 mln euros

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Feb 10 German government bond prices rose on Friday after euro zone finance ministers demanded further measures from Greece before agreeing to a second bailout package needed to avoid a messy debt default.

Ten-year yields inched back below 2 percent but may find it hard to progress much further with the latest of many deadlines for Greece to deliver now set for next Wednesday, after which the ministers will meet again.

Yields on bonds issued by the euro zone's non-triple A rate issuers nudged higher, unwinding some of Thursday's rally.

"We'll get some kind of deal, but there's the concern about implementation," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green.

"It may just be kicking the can down the road again as debt is in unsustainable territory and whether they can deliver something long lasting is another question. But markets seem to have had enough of it for now."

Markets were heartened on Thursday after Greek political leaders clinched a deal on austerity measures and reforms after weeks of wrangling but the euro zone ministers said more cuts were needed as well as a parliamentary seal of approval.

"It feels like running a software update where the status bar indicates '99 percent done', but then it takes forever to finish," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

"Until one knows for sure that the system won't crash, short-covering in Bunds by fast money should prevail, with prospects for a deal next week limiting the upside though."

March Bund futures were 53 ticks higher at 137.63 with 10-year yields 3 basis points lower at 1.99 percent after pushing to their highest levels this year at 2.05 percent on Thursday.

"It looks rocky and Greece is going to drag on into next week," a trader said. "The market wants it to be done, there's a sell-off every time there's a glimmer of hope but I think the pendulum has swung too far in favour of risk-on, although it might be a bit early to make that call."

Riskier assets such as equities and government bonds from the euro zone periphery have rallied this year, helped by the European Central Bank lending banks almost half a trillion euros of three-year funds at the end of December.

Italian 10-year yields, for example, are down almost 2 percentage points at around 5.5 percent, their lowest since October.

"We...see the resurgence in risk appetite as bringing more cash from the sidelines into risk assets, periphery included, without changing the structural, medium-term issues," RBS strategists said.

"We therefore remain bearish on the EMU periphery in the medium term."

Belgium will sell up to 500 million euros of 2022 and 2035 bonds in response to primary dealer demand, its debt agency said. As such the sale is expected to go smoothly. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)