LONDON Feb 10 Portuguese government bond yields fell on Friday, narrowing the spread over German bonds after the German finance minister said his country was ready to accept changes to Portugal's bailout deal.

"If there is a necessity for an adjustment of the Portuguese programme, we will be ready to do that," Schaeuble was heard saying on Thursday in a recording aired by television channel TVI during a private conversation with Portugal's finance minister, Vitor Gaspar.

Ten-year Portuguese bond yields were 60 basis points lower at 12.83 percent, narrowing the spread over Bunds to 1090 basis points.

Two-year yields were over 70 basis points lower at 14.49 percent, although traders said there were no flows behind the price moves.

Yields on bonds issued by Spain and Italy continued to rise as the Greek bailout saga dragged on.