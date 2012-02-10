* Bunds rise by over a point on Greek bailout concern

* Italian, Spanish yields rise on uncertainty

* Portuguese debt rallies on German bailout support

* Heavy supply schedule may add to pressure on Spain, Italy

By Clare Kane and William James

LONDON, Feb 10 Bunds rallied on Friday as fresh Greek political chaos threatened to derail the country's progress toward a vital bailout, hurting riskier bonds and leaving market sentiment hanging on events in Athens.

Hopes Greece would agree to austerity measures demanded as a condition of it receiving a 130 billion bailout suffered a setback on Friday when the smaller far-right LAOS party in the government said it would not vote for the measures in a crucial parliament vote on Sunday.

Spreads between the yields on benchmark German debt and Italian and Spanish bonds widened immediately after the leader of a far-right party in the Greek coalition said he would not vote for the austerity agreement.

"What we're seeing is a pronounced cool down in euphoria," said Michael Leister, a strategist at DZ Bank.

The yield on Spanish 10-year debt rose 19 basis points to a peak of 5.4 percent and the equivalent Italian yield hit 5.65 percent, up 16 bps on the day.

"The market will move ... gradually (to) the glass half empty, focusing more on the risks inherent in this whole situation, which at the end of the day results in demand for Bunds and safe core debt," Leister added.

The outlook for the euro zone's lower-rated debt next week hinged on Sunday's vote, when politicians will be under pressure to approve unpopular measures despite public protests on the streets of Athens on Friday.

"If we get a negative vote on Sunday, we're going to be 'all bets off' for a while and the periphery would suffer," said Eric Wand, rates strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

Analysts said a positive outcome would bring some relief to peripheral countries and could take 10-year German yields back over 2 percent. But sustained risk-on sentiment is unlikely as Greece's string of broken promises makes investors wary.

Bund futures rallied more than a full point on the day to hit a session high of 138.58. The move unwound almost all of the week's switch into riskier assets, leaving the contract little changed versus last Friday's close.

PORTUGAL, AUCTIONS EYED

Despite riskier assets broadly coming under pressure, Portuguese bonds bucked the trend to put in an 81 bps rally, taking 10-year yields down to 12.6 percent.

The bonds rallied over the course of the session after media reports that the German finance minister said Berlin was ready to accept changes to Portugal's bailout deal.

However, market participants said the rally was temporary and that Portugal would probably come under pressure again over fears it would need to follow Greece in restructuring its debts.

"Once all the dust regarding the Greece situation settles, it will be quite a natural reaction to ask the question who's next and Portugal by all accounts looks like the next candidate," said DZ Bank's Leister.

Next week also sees heavy debt supply in the euro zone, with 25 billion euros of debt on offer in total, which could add momentum to any move higher in Spanish and Italian yields ahead of the auctions.

"It's likely that yields will rise a bit, just because there's so much coming in one go. The country that's going to be most susceptible to that is Spain ... they've really front-loaded their issuance," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, strategist at Rabobank. (Editing by Susan Fenton)