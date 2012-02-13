LONDON Feb 13 German Bund futures fell at
the open on Monday after the Greek parliament approved austerity
measures that took the country closer to securing a new bailout,
decreasing risks for now of a disorderly default.
Market sentiment has been yo-yoing in recent weeks as Greek
political parties struggled to agree on the painful reforms
demanded by the IMF and the EU in exchange for a second 130
billion euro bailout.
Hurdles still remain with euro zone finance ministers
expecting Greece to explain how 325 million euros of this year's
total budget cuts, as yet unspecified, will be achieved before
they approve the bailout at a meeting on Wednesday.
This is likely to keep the recovery in riskier assets in
check, limiting falls in German government bond prices, traders
and strategist said.
"Risk appetite will have a small recovery without getting
too carried away as there are still a few hurdles to clear...and
after Friday's sharp rally Bunds will give a little bit back but
I'm not convinced," a trader said.
"The (Greeks) can vote anything through that doesn't mean
they're going to implement it," he added.
The March Bund future was 32 ticks down at 137.91
compared with 138.23 while German 10-year yields were 3.3 basis
points up at 1.96 percent.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)