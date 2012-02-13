* Italy leads periphery higher after Greek austerity passed
* Greek debt swap deal still to be sealed
* German bond yields rise, but 10-year capped at 2 percent
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Feb 13 Italian bonds led
lower-rated euro zone debt prices higher on Monday after Greece
approved austerity measures that took it closer to securing a
new bailout, but remaining hurdles were seen likely to restrict
any sharper sell-off in safe-haven debt.
Market sentiment has yo-yoed in recent weeks as Greek
political parties struggled to agree on the unpopular reforms
demanded by the International Monetary Fund and the European
Union in exchange for a second, 130 billion euro, bailout.
Euro zone finance ministers meet to sign off on the rescue
package on Wednesday. But they will expect Greece to explain how
325 million euros of this year's budget cuts, as yet
unspecified, will be achieved before approving the bailout.
Niggling investor doubts about Greece's ability to implement
the reforms which have sparked violent protests in Athens and
debt auctions this week from Italy and Spain also meant the
rally in peripheral bonds was likely to be modest.
"Risk appetite will have a small recovery without getting
too carried away as there are still a few hurdles to clear...and
after Friday's sharp rally Bunds will give a little bit back but
I'm not convinced," a trader said.
"The (Greeks) can vote anything through. That doesn't mean
they're going to implement it," he added.
Italian 10-year yields fell 11 basis points on the day to
5.53 percent, squeezing the gap over German
benchmarks by 7 bps to 356 bps.
Equivalent Portuguese and Spanish yields also traded lower,
at 12.39 percent and 5.29 percent
respectively.
The rebound in peripheral bond yields could be shortlived as
traders push for cheaper prices to make way for 25 billion euros
of euro zone debt supply this week, with Spain and Italy looking
to sell medium-term bonds.
"Italy and Spain are very much in the market focus and the
supply is all coming in the medium-term part of the curve so
this will be a very crowded place this week as the Netherlands
and France will issue similar maturities," Commerzbank
strategist Rainer Guntermann said.
"This could limit a bit the rebound in the medium part of
the peripheral curves and we might see a little bit more price
concession before the auctions."
KNEE-JERK SELLING
German 10-year yields rose 4.5 bps to 1.972 percent
while the March Bund future dropped 43
ticks to 137.80.
German 10-year yields have struggled to break conclusively
above 2 percent as Greece's string of broken promises and
protracted negotiations with its creditors sustained demand for
safe-haven bonds.
Most strategists see little scope for yields to rise
significantly above that level with Greece also facing a
deadline on Monday to reach a deal with private creditors on a
bond swap to bring its debt to sustainable levels.
"I expect any knee-jerk selling of Bunds to find good buying
over the next day or two, especially if the yield is above 2
percent on the 10-year," Peter Chatwell, a strategist at Credit
Agricole, said.
"We have all been reminded of just how reluctant Greece is
to do the right thing in the long term, so although the default
risks for March may be much lower that is not to say market
scepticism doesn't manifest itself elsewhere."
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)