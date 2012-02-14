LONDON Feb 14 German government bonds
rose at Tuesday's open after rating agency Moody's cut Italy and
Spain among others and warned it may do the same to France, the
UK and Austria.
The move curtailed a modest rally in risk assets seen after
Greece's parliament approved reforms needed to qualify for a
bailout and avoid an unruly default and may weigh on the euro
zone's lower-rated bonds.
Moody's late on Monday cut by one notch the ratings of
Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Malta and downgraded
Spain by two notches saying it was worried about
Europe's ability to undertake the kind of reforms needed to
address the region's debt crisis.
"Between Moody's and Greece not being a done deal, we're
reassessing the recent risk rally," a trader said.
Bund futures were 39 ticks higher at 138.62 with
10-year yields 3.5 basis points lower at 1.899
percent.
Greece has admitted it still faces a tough job in persuading
the European Union and IMF to save it from bankruptcy
.
Italian paper may see some additional pressure ahead of a
sale of up 6 billion euros of bonds, including the three-year
November 2014 benchmark and two other bonds maturing in November
2015 and February 2017.
Yields on the three-year paper are set to fall below 4
percent but the sale comes after a T-bill
auction on Monday saw unusally low demand, which if not due to
technical glitches may indicated demand is becoming strained.