* Peripheral yields rise after Moody's cuts ratings

* Italy to sell up to 6 bln euros of bonds

* Greek uncertainty to support Bunds

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Feb 14 Lower-rated euro zone sovereign bond yields rose on Tuesday after rating agency Moody's downgraded Italy and Spain, among others, and warned it may do the same to France, Britain and Austria.

The rating cuts came hours before a sale of up to 6 billion euros worth of Italian bonds and curtailed a modest rally in riskier assets seen after Greece's parliament approved reforms needed for Athens to qualify for a bailout and avoid an unruly default.

Moody's late on Monday cut by one notch the ratings of Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Malta and downgraded Spain by two notches saying it was worried about Europe's ability to undertake reforms needed to address the region's debt crisis.

Spanish 10-year yields rose 4.8 basis points to 5.334 percent, taking the spread over German benchmarks to 341 bps.

However, the impact was more muted than after Standard & Poor's downgraded a group of euro zone countries last month.

German Bund futures rose in early trade, hitting a session high of 138.66 before paring gains to stand four ticks higher on the day at 138.27. Ten-year yields were steady at 1.931 percent.

"We saw a bit of a knee-jerk reaction but the market doesn't really pay the same attention to ratings as it once did," said Lyn Graham Taylor, rate strategist at Rabobank.

Otherwise the focus remained on Greece, which has acknowledged it still has much to do to persuade the European Union and IMF to save it from bankruptcy.

Euro zone finance ministers have told the Greek government to detail how it will fill a 325 million euro gap in its plan for an extra 3.3 billion euros in savings this year before they meet in Brussels on Wednesday.

"The general feeling is that whatever Greece does it isn't going to be enough and although we may see a bit of a rally (in risk assets) if a deal is reached it's unlikely to be sustained," Graham-Taylor said.

Italy will offer its three-year November 2014 benchmark at Tuesday's auction along with two other bonds maturing in November 2015 and February 2017.

Yields on the three-year paper are set to fall below 4 percent but the sale comes after a T-bill auction on Monday saw unusally low demand, which if not due to technical glitches, may indicate demand is becoming strained.

"We expect strong demand, as the market seems very happy about exposure to Italy at the short-end of the curve ahead of the 3-year ECB (financing operation)," Commerzbank strategists said.

Shorter-dated paper from countries such as Spain and Italy has met solid demand since the European Central Bank loaned out almost half a trillion euros of three-year funds in December, with another such operation looming at the end of the month.

Domestic banks are believed to account for much of the buying but with, for example, Italian two-year yields down more than 4 percentage points from their November highs, many analysts and traders question how much further the rally can go.

The Netherlands will also sell up to 4.0 billion euros of 5-year bonds in an auction expected to go smoothly given current demand for safe-haven assets, while Greece and Spain will sell T-bills. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)