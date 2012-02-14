* Bunds fall, Italian yields off highs after auction

* Italy sells 6 bln euros of bonds into good demand

* Greek uncertainty to cap Bund sell-off

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Feb 14 German government bonds sold off on Tuesday after Italy found solid demand at a debt auction, driving its borrowing costs lower and a survey showed signs that economic sentiment in the region's largest economy was picking up.

Italy sold 6 billion euros of three-, four- and five-year bonds with yields on its November 2014 bond falling to their lowest in almost a year, at 3.41 percent compared with 4.83 percent at an auction in January.

The sale came hours after Moody's cut Italy's credit rating one notch to A3, a widely expected move, as well as downgrading five other countries, including Spain [ID:.

"Good auction, pretty much unaffected by yesterday's downgrades from Moody's," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.

"In issuing the maximum amount while also finding strong demand the message seems clear that despite the ongoing crisis in Greece, the non (bailout) programme peripheral markets are finding very favourable issuance conditions."

German bonds reversed an early rally begun after the Moody's downgrades, leaving March Bund futures 12 ticks lower at 138.11 but off session lows of 137.89. Ten-year yields were 1.5 basis points higher at 1.94 percent.

"We started in risk-off mode but Italian bonds rallied into the auction which went well and then we saw the sell-off in Bunds," a trader said.

Bunds were also under pressure after a survey showed German analyst and investor sentiment rose more than expected in February to its highest since last April.

Ten-year yields have retreated after testing 2 percent last week with markets still sceptical Greece can secure further aid needed to avoid a messy debt default despite the country's politicians approving another round of reforms.

"The general feeling is that whatever Greece does it isn't going to be enough and although we may see a bit of a rally (in risk assets) if a deal is reached it's unlikely to be sustained," Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.

Euro zone finance ministers have told the government to detail how it will fill a 325 million euro gap in its plan for an extra 3.3 billion euros in savings this year before they meet in Brussels on Wednesday.

DOUBTS OVER PERIPHERAL RALLY

Shorter-dated paper from countries such as Spain and Italy has been in demand since the European Central Bank loaned out almost half a trillion euros of three-year funds in December, with another such operation looming at the end of the month.

Domestic banks are believed to account for much of the buying but with, for example, Italian two-year yields down more than 4 percentage points from their November highs, many analysts and traders question how much further the rally can go.

"A key reason for being negative on euro zone government bond spreads, is that neither (Spain nor Italy) look robust to usual economic risks let alone the subordination of bond debt taking place," said RBS rate stratgist Harvinder Sian, referring to the possibility that the official sector may have to take part in Greece's debt restructuring alongside private creditors.

Italian 10-year bond yields were 2.5 bps lower at 5.59 percent after the auction, narrowing the spread over Bunds to 364 bps, although shorter-dater yields were up a shade.

The Netherlands also sold 3.98 billion euros of three-year bonds supported by demand for safer assets, while Spain saw yields fall at a T-bill sale.

Moody's late on Monday cut by one notch the ratings of Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Malta and downgraded Spain by two notches saying it was worried about Europe's ability to undertake reforms needed to address the debt crisis. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)