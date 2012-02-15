LONDON Feb 15 German Bund futures rose to session highs on Wednesday after a report that euro zone finance ministers were considering a proposal to delay parts or even all of Greece's second bailout funds while still avoiding a chaotic default.

March Bund futures rose by as much as 60 ticks on the day to 139.12 after the Reuters report which cited several EU sources. The contract was last 38 ticks up at 138.90. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)