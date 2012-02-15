* Euro zone officials consider delaying a 2nd Greek bailout

* Bunds up, vulnerable to Greek headlines

* Periphery yields rise on further Greek uncertainty

* France, Spain sell debt on Thursday, demand seen solid

By Clare Kane

LONDON, Feb 15 Safe-haven German government bond prices rose on Wednesday and could gain further after signs that euro zone officials are considering delaying a vital second bailout package for Greece.

Bund futures reversed earlier losses to hit an almost two-week high after a Reuters report that part or all of Greece's rescue package could be delayed, increasing the risk of a messy default when debt falls due next month.

"There's still several possible options of how (Greece) is going to play out over the next few weeks and it's right that the market should recognise that a lot of those are not particularly desirable," said Chris Scicluna, deputy head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

Bund futures were last up 53 ticks on the day at 139.05, and some traders said they could push to around 140 if Greece's fate continues to look uncertain, prompting investors to seek safer investments.

Traders are now focused on a conference call among euro zone finance ministers to discuss Greece on Wednesday afternoon after a face-to-face meeting in Brussels was called off.

Indications Greece may not get a bailout would support Bunds in the near term, but the scope for more gains looked limited.

"I would say 141 really is the limit of the sky," said Charles Berry at Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg in Stuttgart.

"People have virtually taken into account that Greece is off. It wouldn't be a big surprise."

Trading was thin on Wednesday, market players said, as investors wait for more news before taking positions.

Benchmark 10-year Bunds last yielded 1.86 percent, down 5 bps on the day, while yields on riskier non-core European debt rose. Yields on 10-year Spanish bonds were up 15 basis points at 5.5 percent, while Italian benchmark debt rose 16 bps to 5.7 percent.

The spread between yields on German and Italian 10-year debt widened to 387 basis points.

Peripheral debt could rally if euro zone finance ministers give a warm welcome to a letter from Antonis Samaras, the likely next prime minister of Greece, and give the country the go-ahead for a second bailout, Daiwa's Scicluna said.

"There is absolutely more scope for rallying in the periphery and Italy amongst those," he added.

Conservative party leader Samaras pledged in writing that if elected he would stick to an agreed programme of welfare and job cuts that have triggered riots in central Athens but reserved the right to adapt details of the package to spur growth.

SUPPLY EYED

Spain and France will hold bond auctions on Thursday, with Spain selling three-year bonds and France selling up to 10.3 billion euros ($13.46 billion) of shorter and longer-dated debt.

Although Greece could weigh on demand, analysts generally expected the auctions to get solid bids, especially from domestic banks which borrowed massive amounts of cash from the European Central Bank late last year.

Italy's three-year borrowing costs hit their lowest since March at an auction on Tuesday, as the ECB's cheap loans outweighed a downgrade of euro zone sovereigns by Moody's which also affected Spain.

"Liquidity has basically masked the fundamental picture and so I think the Spanish and the French auctions will go well regardless of what's happening with Greece at the moment," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, fixed income strategist at Rabobank.

Barclays analysts said Spain's recent strong performance could soon show signs of fatigue.

"As such, we would not rule out some further underperformance into tomorrow's auctions," they said in a note. "Nonetheless, the more recent small cheapening ... should be supportive of the auctions."

The Netherlands also announced the sale of its first ever dollar bond with a $2 billion auction of paper with a five-year maturity scheduled for Feb. 16.

($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Additional reporting by William James; Editing by Catherine Evans)