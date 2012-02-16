PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 21
Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Feb 16 The cost of insuring Italian and Spanish government bonds against default rose on Thursday as appetite for riskier assets waned on signs that vital aid for Greece could be delayed, heightening risks of a messy default.
Italian five-year credit default swaps rose 26 basis points on the day to 445 bps, according to data from Markit. This means it costs $445,000 annually to buy $10 million of protection against an Italian default using a five-year CDS contract.
Equivalent Spanish CDS rose 25 bps on the day to 428 bps. Other euro zone CDS, including French and German, also rose. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia)
HONG KONG, Feb 21 Asian stocks held ground on Tuesday though Chinese equities surged to a fresh 2-1/2 month high as domestic funds piled into financial counters on expectations the world's second biggest economy may have turned a corner.
NEW YORK, Feb 21 Money transfer company TransferWise has launched a new service that allows users to send money internationally through Facebook Inc's chat application, as competition in the digital payments landscape intensifies.