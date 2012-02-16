LONDON Feb 16 German Bunds futures rose to a session high on Thursday, buoyed by safe-haven bids after euro zone officials delayed a decision on releasing further aid to Greece.

March Bund futures rose as much as 46 ticks on the day to a session high of 139.55 and were last at 139.49. Ten-year cash yields were 4 basis points lower at 1.82 percent.

"It looks like 1.75 percent in 10-year yields is turning out to be the most likely target now the longer this Greek thing is dragging on and with the Germans still putting up some resistance," a trader said.

Bunds had been in positive territory all day but the rally picked up steam again once supply from Spain and France was out of the way. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and William James)