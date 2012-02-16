* Italian, Spanish yields rise as Greek deal delayed again

* Bunds rally but not seen breaking range just yet

* Spain, France sell bonds as periphery rally fades

LONDON, Feb 16 Yields on lower-rated euro zone government debt rose on Thursday as officials considered delaying further aid for Greece, heightening fears of a disorderly default if a solution cannot be reached before a bond repayment falls due next month.

Ten-year Italian and Spanish bond yields were both around 5 basis points higher on the day although they were off their highs after Spain completed a debt sale.

Euro zone finance ministers held a three-hour teleconference on Wednesday but failed to agree a second aid package for Athens, putting off any decision on the matter until Monday at the earliest.

Ten-year German Bund yields retreated towards the lower end of this year's trading range. Traders said there was room to move lower but markets would need to believe a Greek default was imminent to break below the 1.74 percent lows.

"It looks like 1.75 percent in 10-year yields is turning out to be the most likely target now the longer this Greek thing is dragging on and with the Germans still putting up some resistance," a trader said.

March Bund futures were 31 ticks higher at 139.40, with 10-year yields 3 bps lower at 1.83 percent.

"The mood music around Greece is pretty awful," a second trader said. "People have enjoyed a good risk-on rally for the first six weeks of the year and are now becoming rather more circumspect."

Spain sold just over 4 billion euros of 2015 and 2019 government bonds with demand for each of the three lines on offer higher than at previous sales.

"Spreads versus Germany have widened in the past couple of sessions and - in our view - it was one of the key factors supporting today's auction," said Annalisa Piazza, market economist at Newedge Strategy.

"Spanish spreads still remain very far from the record wide levels seen in the fourth quarter of 2011 and the recent re-widening must have been seen as a good buying opportunity."

Spain has raced ahead to complete a third of its 2012 fund raising, supported by strong demand from domestic banks.

"You get the impression banks are using their ECB proceeds but in terms of the key question, which is real money or the broader investor base getting involved, we don't see that materialising yet," said DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister.

PERIPHERY RALLY DONE?

With the peripheral bond rally - fuelled by cheap three-year European Central Bank funds - starting to reverse in the last 10 days, RBS recommends moving from tactical long positions to shorts.

"The periphery should have been rallying more than actually seen over the past week if the carry trade into the (ECB operation) was still huge, and while the short ends remain somewhat underpinned, the absence of further yield compression here is a warning."

With banks leading the recent rally, a back-up in the iTraxx senior financials credit default swap index in recent sessions was also a warning, RBS said.

France also sold 8.45 billion euros in bonds with maturities of up to five years, finding solid demand, and 1.7 billion euros of inflation-linked bonds, while the Netherlands was in the market with its first five-year dollar-denominated bond.

"This bond offers appeal for those investors who wish to have dollar-denominated assets but have the decreased credit risk that is associated with holding paper of one of the few remaining sovereigns that is rated AAA by all of the major ratings agencies," Rabobank strategists said in a note. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)