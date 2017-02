(Corrects to say losses would be on Greek bonds held by euro zone central banks)

LONDON Feb 17 - German Bund futures fell to session lows on Friday after Reuters reported that the European Central Bank was considering allowing Greek bonds held by national euro zone central banks to be subjected to the same losses private investors are set to take.

March Bund futures fell as much as 69 ticks on the day to 138.34 on the report. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)