By William James and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Feb 17 Higher-yielding Spanish and Italian government bonds gained at the expense of low-risk German Bunds on Friday as investors cautiously priced in a positive outcome to Greece's quest to secure bailout funds.

The risk-asset rally also boosted equities and the euro rose against the U.S. dollar while Bund futures shed more than half a point, spurred on by a Reuters report saying that national central banks may end up taking losses on Greek bonds.

"The market is taking a slightly more upbeat view of matters in Greece... since yesterday afternoon there's been a view that the political risks are surmountable and the prospect of an agreement is improving," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

Italian 10-year yields fell 12 basis points on the day to 5.589 percent while the equivalent Spnaish bond yield was 9.5 basis points lower at 5.274 percent.

However, bond traders said lingering uncertainty would lead to another volatile session driven by low-liquidity moves on Monday, awaiting an after-hours Eurogroup meeting now expected to approve Greece's urgently-needed bailout.

"You're effectively trading headlines in a very binary risk environment -- there's very much a wait-and-see attitude here," one London-based trader said.

Even if Greece avoids a disorderly default in March, markets are unlikely to jump on riskier assets with too much enthusiasm due to concerns over the implementation of the bailout terms and the solvency of other euro zone countries.

"We have to wait for what happens next, I see little scope for a big move, there are uncertainties of all kinds," said Piet Lammens, a strategist at KBC. "We have seen in the past few days several swings in sentiment. The Greek issue needs to be eliminated to see a move further down in the Bund."

Bund futures settled 61 ticks lower at 138.42 having earlier plumbed a low of 138.18, leaving 10-year yields in the middle of their recent range, 2 basis points higher on the day at 1.93 percent.

UNCERTAINTY STILL HIGH

Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said Bund yields may struggle to rise above the psychologically important 2 percent level in the near term, and even if they did, they would not trade much above it.

"Some implementation risks remain, the PSI detail would be important and ... also the risk of PSI down the road (in other countries)," Guntermann said. "There are still arguments for yields to be capped on the upside."

Bund yields could rise above 2 percent if the rally in peripheral bonds continued, he added, but at the same time he recommended investors to use the renewed demand for such paper as an opportunity to take profits on their long positions.

Short-term Italian and Spanish debt yields have more than halved since the European Central Bank injected almost half-a-trillion euros into the banking system in late December. (Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by Toby Chopra)