(Updates into market settlement)
* Risky-asset rally drives Spanish, Italian yields lower
* Bunds slide in anticipation of Greek deal on Monday
* Longer-term questions still likely to limit selloff
By William James and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Feb 17 Higher-yielding Spanish and
Italian government bonds gained at the expense of low-risk
German Bunds on Friday as investors cautiously priced in a
positive outcome to Greece's quest to secure bailout funds.
The risk-asset rally also boosted equities and the euro rose
against the U.S. dollar while Bund futures shed more than half a
point, spurred on by a Reuters report saying that national
central banks may end up taking losses on Greek
bonds.
"The market is taking a slightly more upbeat view of matters
in Greece... since yesterday afternoon there's been a view that
the political risks are surmountable and the prospect of an
agreement is improving," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds
Bank in London.
Italian 10-year yields fell 12 basis points on
the day to 5.589 percent while the equivalent Spnaish bond yield
was 9.5 basis points lower at 5.274 percent.
However, bond traders said lingering uncertainty would lead
to another volatile session driven by low-liquidity moves on
Monday, awaiting an after-hours Eurogroup meeting now expected
to approve Greece's urgently-needed bailout.
"You're effectively trading headlines in a very binary risk
environment -- there's very much a wait-and-see attitude here,"
one London-based trader said.
Even if Greece avoids a disorderly default in March, markets
are unlikely to jump on riskier assets with too much enthusiasm
due to concerns over the implementation of the bailout terms and
the solvency of other euro zone countries.
"We have to wait for what happens next, I see little scope
for a big move, there are uncertainties of all kinds," said Piet
Lammens, a strategist at KBC. "We have seen in the past few days
several swings in sentiment. The Greek issue needs to be
eliminated to see a move further down in the Bund."
Bund futures settled 61 ticks lower at 138.42
having earlier plumbed a low of 138.18, leaving 10-year yields
in the middle of their recent range, 2 basis
points higher on the day at 1.93 percent.
UNCERTAINTY STILL HIGH
Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said Bund yields
may struggle to rise above the psychologically
important 2 percent level in the near term, and even if they
did, they would not trade much above it.
"Some implementation risks remain, the PSI detail would be
important and ... also the risk of PSI down the road (in other
countries)," Guntermann said. "There are still arguments for
yields to be capped on the upside."
Bund yields could rise above 2 percent if the rally in
peripheral bonds continued, he added, but at the same time he
recommended investors to use the renewed demand for such paper
as an opportunity to take profits on their long positions.
Short-term Italian and Spanish debt yields have more than
halved since the European Central Bank injected almost
half-a-trillion euros into the banking system in late December.
