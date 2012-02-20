* Bunds sell off as Greek deal looks likely
* But implementation concerns cap losses
* Subordination worries cast shadow over periphery
LONDON, Feb 20 German government bonds
fell on Monday on expectations Europe will sign off on a second
Greek bailout package, but losses were expected to be limited
given Greece's underlying economic problems.
Bund yields, although higher, were below the 2 percent level
that has been an upper boundary this year. An agreement could
see another test of this level in the short term but markets
remain concerned about Greece's ability to implement necessary
reforms, despite politicians' pledges.
Euro zone finance ministers are expected to approve the aid
at a meeting later in the day, enabling the country to
restructure its debt and avoid a disorderly
default, a risk that has rattled financial
markets in recent weeks.
But investors have been disappointed many times as deadlines
have been pushed back while details of the agreement will be
pored over to see if Greece can be put on sustainable footing.
"Once the risk of default is off the table markets will be
happy with that for now and move on to the next thing, at least
until a later date," a trader said.
"But if we come in tomorrow morning and there's no deal and
we're still in the same situation we're going to see Bunds
jump."
Portuguese bonds came under early pressure on concerns the
Greek plan could mean private bondholders face subordination -
being pushed down the queue for repayment in the event of a
default - on their holdings.
Although the European Central Bank has said it may take
losses on Greek bonds held in national central banks' investment
portfolios, it is believed to have cut a deal to protect bonds
bought under its Securities Market Programme from forced losses.
Investors are not ruling out the possibility that Portugal
may also have to restructure its debt at some point.
"What's happening with the ECB is something that you don't
want to see as a private creditor," said ING rate strategist
Alessandro Giansanti.
"Starting with Greece, but even with Portugal, the weight of
the official lenders is becoming bigger and bigger."
Yields on Spanish and Italian bonds fell but the worry about
subordination kept the wider periphery in check. Italian 10-year
yields were 10 basis points lower at 5.49 percent
with equivalent Spanish yields down a similar
amount.
A relative lack of supply from peripheral issuers this week
was also supportive.
March Bund futures were 50 ticks lower at 137.92
with the break below Wednesday's 138.15 low, if sustained,
potentially opening the way for Bunds to test the February 9 low
of 136.93, said UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock.
Ten-year cash yields were 4 bps higher at 1.97
percent. Yields have been caught in a range of about 30 ticks
this year, failing to hold above 2 percent the two times it has
been tested.
"There are a lot of conditions for Greece to meet and that
means a lot of chances to fail," a second trader said.
"So we're looking at short-term losses for Bunds but it
still feels rangebound. Positioning is pretty square in the
periphery and it doesn't seem as though people are particularly
long of Bunds."
An easing of monetary policy by China on Saturday also added
to appetite for riskier assets, pushing European equities to a
near seven-month high and weighing on safe-haven government
debt.
Trading was subdued with U.S. markets closed for a holiday,
potentially exaggerating any price moves.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson, John Stonestreet)