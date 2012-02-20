* Investors prefer riskier bonds as Greek deal nears

* Limited scale of move reflects lingering caution on Greece

* Periphery outperforms Bunds, Portugal may lead tightening

By William James and Alessandra Prentice

LONDON, Feb 20 Investors bought into high-yielding euro zone sovereign bonds at the expense of safe-haven German debt on Monday in anticipation of Greece securing a bailout deal, which could provide a fresh boost to risky assets.

Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels were expected to give their seal of approval on a 130 billion euro bailout for Greece which would allow traders to look beyond the risk that the country slides to a disorderly default next month.

The optimism benefited some of the region's higher-yielding bonds, with Italian and Spanish 10-year debt yields each falling by around 10 basis points on the day, while low-risk German Bund futures slid by nearly half a point.

Spanish 10-year bonds yielded 5.17 percent and the Italian equivalent traded at around 5.49 percent by the settlement close.

However, the Bund failed to break out of the recent tight range, underscoring the prevailing view among market participants that the bailout deal may yet hit a snag, and ultimately would not solve Greece's long term debt problems.

"Overall the mood is quite cautious. There won't be that much money going into the market tomorrow, although there may (have been) a little bit of betting on a positive outcome today," said Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Investec.

"This really is the last chance and they may still come up with another delay. A worst-case scenario of no deal and a default cannot be ruled out."

Bund futures settled at 137.97, down 45 ticks on the day and positioned for a move towards the lower end of the 137 to 140 range that has held since the start of the year.

Commerzbank technical charts showed a neutral to bearish bias, highlighting key resistance around the 136.69-61 area defined by the December 21 low and the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of the November to January rally.

"A drop below here will imply that the Bund futures have topped out and should send prices back to the base of the channel circa 134.10 and onto the 132.99/89 lows seen in October and November," the bank's technical analysts said in a note.

TIGHTENING SPREADS

Approval for the Greek bailout would bring an end to the some of the huge uncertainty over whether the country will meet a debt repayment due on March 20, and could see some investors come back into the market for higher-yielding bonds.

"It's still a fact that a lot of accounts are still running underweight positions in Spain, Italy and, I still believe to some extent in France," a trader said.

"If there is news on Greece and some sort of resolution there I would expect money to go back into those markets, probably at the expense of Bunds."

However, Portugal may stand to benefit the most from any resolution on Greece, having lagged Spain and Italy over the last month, said Peter Chatwell, strategist at Credit Agricole.

Ten-year Portuguese bonds carry a yield more than 1,000 basis points higher than that on German debt, compared to a spread of just 352 bps on Italian debt.

"There's already good momentum behind the Portuguese market, so there could be a bit of relief there," he said.

"Portugal is the only clear beneficiary of a Greek bailout. The other areas of the market have become relatively immune."