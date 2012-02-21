LONDON Feb 21 German Bund futures fell at
the open on Tuesday after Greece secured a second bailout to
avoid an unruly default but losses in safe-haven government debt
were limited by concerns about the country's ability to
implement painful austerity measures.
The agreed measures will cut Greece's debt to 120.5 percent
of gross domestic product by 2020, a fraction above their
initial target of 120 after negotiators for private bondholders
accepted deeper losses to help plug the funding
gap.
Still, traders saw hurdles to Greece implementing following
through on some of the strict conditions attached to the deal,
keeping German 10-year yields capped just below the 2 percent
level that has formed the upper limit of this year's range.
"There's still a lot of implementation risk...It will give
risk a short term relief rally till the next hurdle...There's
quite a lot of good news priced into risk assets already so
there. So potentially we see some buyers on any backup in
(German) yields," a trader said.
The Bund future was last 14 ticks down at 137.83
compared with 137.97 at Monday's settlement while German 10-year
yields were 1.4 basis points up at 1.978 percent.
Italian bond futures were 28 ticks lower at 103.30
in slim volumes with traders saying much of the positive news
about Greece was already priced into peripheral bond markets.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)