LONDON Feb 21 German Bund futures fell at the open on Tuesday after Greece secured a second bailout to avoid an unruly default but losses in safe-haven government debt were limited by concerns about the country's ability to implement painful austerity measures.

The agreed measures will cut Greece's debt to 120.5 percent of gross domestic product by 2020, a fraction above their initial target of 120 after negotiators for private bondholders accepted deeper losses to help plug the funding gap.

Still, traders saw hurdles to Greece implementing following through on some of the strict conditions attached to the deal, keeping German 10-year yields capped just below the 2 percent level that has formed the upper limit of this year's range.

"There's still a lot of implementation risk...It will give risk a short term relief rally till the next hurdle...There's quite a lot of good news priced into risk assets already so there. So potentially we see some buyers on any backup in (German) yields," a trader said.

The Bund future was last 14 ticks down at 137.83 compared with 137.97 at Monday's settlement while German 10-year yields were 1.4 basis points up at 1.978 percent.

Italian bond futures were 28 ticks lower at 103.30 in slim volumes with traders saying much of the positive news about Greece was already priced into peripheral bond markets.

(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)