LONDON Feb 21 German government bonds rose to session highs on Tuesday, tracking UK gilts after a Reuters report that demand was strong for a 2062 bond that the UK was set to sell later in the day.

The pricing for the issue was at the top-end of the initial guidance, a source said.

"We're getting dragged up by gilts after the UK linker pricing. That's been the latest little driver but people are picking holes in the Greek deal already," a trader said.

"They're never going to deliver."

German Bund futures were last 33 ticks higher on the day at a session high of 138.30. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and William James)