* Relief rally seen waning as hurdles seen to Greek deal implementation

* Portugal still seen by some as next to seek new bailout

* German 10-yr yields seen capped just below 2 pct (Adds fresh quotes, updates prices)

By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Feb 21 Yields on Italian and other debt issued by lower-rated euro zone states edged down on Tuesday after Greece secured a new bailout to avert a disorderly default but the room for further falls was seen limited.

Worries persist about Greece's ability to implement the strict conditions of the deal, while Portuguese debt continued to underperfrom on expectations that it may be next in line to seek a second rescue package or restructure its debt.

"People are picking holes in the Greek deal already," a trader said. "They're never going to deliver."

The 130 billion euros bailout deal forces Athens to commit to unpopular cuts and private bondholders to take bigger losses in an attempt to cut the country's debt pile to 120.5 percent of gross domestic product by 2020.

Italian 10-year bond yields were last 5 basis points down at 5.44 percent, having fallen as low as 5.37 percent earlier in the session, their lowest since early October. Equivalent Spanish yields fell 5 bps to 5.12 percent.

DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister said Italian 10-year yields were likely to remain above the 5.25 percent lows plumbed in early September as worries remain that the austerity measures imposed on Greece will delay its recovery from a deep recession.

Investors were also likely to refocus on Rome's own efforts to pursue austerity measures, with the immediate threat of a disorderly Greek default now diminished.

CASH

A second trader said he noticed rising interest in taking short positions on Italian debt before the European Central Bank's three-year cash injection (LTRO) next week, when banks are expected to take nearly another 500 billion euros of ultra-cheap loans.

Italian and Spanish 10-year yields have plunged nearly two percentage points from levels seen before the ECB's first such operation in late December, but doubts emerged on whether additional banking liquidity could drive yields much lower.

"We don't think the buying of government bonds with LTRO liquidity will be sustainable," said Max Leung, a rates strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research.

"For example, Spanish banks appeared to have been actively participating in the auctions in the past month or two but there have been some early signs of that fading. Demand is not as high as it was in early January."

German 10-year yields slightly higher on the day at 1.98 percent with the 2 percent level seen holding as investors fret that the new bailout will not ultimately resolve Greece's long-term debt problems. The March Bund future was 9 ticks lower at 137.88.

A decisive break below the previous session's low of 137.85 is seen triggering falls to the Feb. 12 low of 136.93, according to UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock.

The value of Greek default insurance contracts rose as Greece prepared to use "collective action clause" legislation to force unwilling creditors into a debt swap, which is likely to trigger payment on credit default swaps. (Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)