* Greek bailout fails to spur risk rally, data boosts Bunds

* Ten-year Bund yield fails to break above 2 pct level

* Schatz sale offers yield pick-up, demand seen solid

By William James

LONDON, Feb 22 Safe-haven German Bund futures rose on Wednesday as below-forecast economic data added to concerns about the tough task Greece faces to implement the budget cuts required under its latest bailout.

There was little prospect of relief in the market as the dust settled on the 130 billion euro rescue agreed by international lenders on Tuesday, with signs of faltering growth in the region pushing Bund futures higher.

Increased appetite for risk on the back of the deal has quickly given way to doubts over whether Greece will be able to make the agreed cuts, and whether the steps will be enough to make its huge debt sustainable.

"The general view is that this isn't the deal to end all deals. When's the next one?," a trader said, adding Bund futures were likely to remain bound by the 137 to 140 range that has held since the start of the year.

The March contract reversed early losses to hit 138.27, up 31 ticks on the day after Purchasing Managers' Index data signalled the euro zone may slip into recession.

Italian 10-year yields - a gauge of appetite for higher-yielding euro zone debt - were 6 basis points higher at 5.51 percent unwinding part of a modest 10 bps fall on Tuesday.

Markets were seen likely to remain cautious before a bond swap designed to reduce Greece's debts by imposing losses on private creditors was officially launched, with Athens readying legislation to force participation if needed.

"We expect Bunds to trade with a negative bias. However given the PSI (private sector involvement) process will be complex, entailing various potential scenarios and ramifications, we do not expect a big price drop in the Bunds before the deal is cleared," said Norbert Aul, strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

TWO PERCENT BARRIER

Ten-year German yields were down 2.5 bps at 1.955 percent, after failing to break above the 2 percent level which has been tested several times in the last two months.

The two-year German yield was flat at 0.26 percent ahead of the launch of a new benchmark bond at around 1030 GMT.

Demand for the new debt was expected to be strong, with investors keen to secure low-risk and highly liquid assets despite the below-inflation 0.25 percent coupon.

"With many investors fearing a sentiment change and German cash bond material scarce in this part of the curve, we look for decent demand in today's auction," Commerzbank strategist Marcel Bross said in a note to clients.

Prior to its launch the bond was trading at a yield of 0.277 percent on the grey market, offering a pickup of around 2 bps over the current two-year benchmark.