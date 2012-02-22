* Greek bailout fails to spur risk rally, data boosts Bunds
* Ten-year Bund yield fails to break above 2 pct level
* Schatz sale offers yield pick-up, demand seen solid
By William James
LONDON, Feb 22 Safe-haven German Bund
futures rose on Wednesday as below-forecast economic data added
to concerns about the tough task Greece faces to implement the
budget cuts required under its latest bailout.
There was little prospect of relief in the market as the
dust settled on the 130 billion euro rescue agreed by
international lenders on Tuesday, with signs of faltering growth
in the region pushing Bund futures higher.
Increased appetite for risk on the back of the deal has
quickly given way to doubts over whether Greece will be able to
make the agreed cuts, and whether the steps will be enough to
make its huge debt sustainable.
"The general view is that this isn't the deal to end all
deals. When's the next one?," a trader said, adding Bund futures
were likely to remain bound by the 137 to 140 range that has
held since the start of the year.
The March contract reversed early losses to hit
138.27, up 31 ticks on the day after Purchasing Managers' Index
data signalled the euro zone may slip into recession.
Italian 10-year yields - a gauge of appetite for
higher-yielding euro zone debt - were 6 basis points higher at
5.51 percent unwinding part of a modest 10 bps fall on Tuesday.
Markets were seen likely to remain cautious before a bond
swap designed to reduce Greece's debts by imposing losses on
private creditors was officially launched, with Athens readying
legislation to force participation if needed.
"We expect Bunds to trade with a negative bias. However
given the PSI (private sector involvement) process will be
complex, entailing various potential scenarios and
ramifications, we do not expect a big price drop in the
Bunds before the deal is cleared," said Norbert Aul, strategist
at RBC Capital Markets.
TWO PERCENT BARRIER
Ten-year German yields were down 2.5 bps at
1.955 percent, after failing to break above the 2 percent level
which has been tested several times in the last two months.
The two-year German yield was flat at 0.26 percent ahead of
the launch of a new benchmark bond at around 1030 GMT.
Demand for the new debt was expected to be strong, with
investors keen to secure low-risk and highly liquid assets
despite the below-inflation 0.25 percent coupon.
"With many investors fearing a sentiment change and German
cash bond material scarce in this part of the curve, we look for
decent demand in today's auction," Commerzbank strategist Marcel
Bross said in a note to clients.
Prior to its launch the bond was trading at
a yield of 0.277 percent on the grey market, offering a pickup
of around 2 bps over the current two-year benchmark.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)