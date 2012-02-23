* Reform implementation risks in Greece sour sentiment

* Iran tensions push oil prices up, spark growth worries

* Rally in Italian, Spanish debt loses momentum

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Feb 23 German government bonds rose on Thursday and were expected to move towards the top of their recent range on worries that rising oil prices could hit growth and doubts Greece will implement required austerity measures.

Oil prices held near nine-month highs due to unrest in Syria and failed talks over Iran's disputed nuclear programme. This triggered market concern about the impact on growth, especially after Wednesday's weak euro zone PMI data, rather than inflation.

Better than expected German Ifo business sentiment figures had a limited impact.

"We have more deflationary pressures in the euro economy now that are offsetting potential inflation pressure from the oil prices. The main risk is that the market has priced only a mild recession," ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.

He added Bund yields, last up 1.5 basis points at 1.917 percent, could move towards recent lows around 1.75 percent if data remained weak in the near term.

Bund futures were last 11 ticks higher at 138.64, and momentum indicators such as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence - which moved higher but was still below its zero line - signalled they would stay within their 137 -140 range since mid-December, analysts said.

"A break above yesterday's 139.02 high will trigger further extension towards last week's extreme at 139.59," UBS technical strategist Richard Adcock said. Clive Lambert at Futuretechs saw the next resistance at the top of the recent slow consolidation trend at 139.41.

GREECE

Greece's second bailout, which was agreed on Tuesday and includes a deal to impose hefty losses on its private creditors, has averted an unruly default on a bond repayment next month. But investors say Athens may still not be able to keep its debt under control and that the risk of a second debt restructuring could resurface.

"A deal was in the price, but implementation risks are high," one trader said.

Greece was expected to approve legislation enforcing collective action clauses on its bondholders later in the day, in a bid to prevent investors staying out of the debt swap.

The bond due for repayment on March 20 has fallen 16 cents in price in the past week to 28 cents in the euro. Traders said those who bought the bond with a view to holding out for possible full repayment were booking losses on that bet.

Italian and Spanish yields rose - a further sign that a rally in the countries' debt spurred by massive injections of European Central Bank cash has lost momentum despite a second offer of cheap three-year loans to banks due on Feb. 29.

Some traders said valuations of peripheral debt looked stretched and investors needed to see the euro zone enhancing its protection mechanisms against the crisis or better domestic growth or budget data for the rally to continue.

Italian 10-year yields were up 6.6 bps at 5.58 percent. Equivalent Spanish yields were up a touch at 5.13 percent. ING's Giansanti recommended investors to book their profits on the recent rally before the ECB's tender.

"We need fresh supportive news from periphery to push it on from these levels. After (the cash injection), where's the next good news for periphery," the trader said. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)