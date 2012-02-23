(Adds fresh comments, updates prices)

* Reform implementation risks in Greece sour sentiment

* Iran tensions push oil prices up, spark growth worries

* Rally in Italian, Spanish debt loses momentum

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Feb 23 German government bonds rose on Thursday and looked headed towards the top of their recent range on worries that a spike in oil prices could hit growth and doubts Greece will be able to implement required austerity measures under its bailout deal.

Oil prices hit new nine-month highs due to worsening unrest in Syria and failed talks over Iran's disputed nuclear programme. This triggered market concern about the impact on growth, especially after Wednesday's weak euro zone PMI data, rather than on inflation.

Thursday's better than expected German Ifo business sentiment figures gave a brief boost to riskier debt but were quickly followed by bleak economic forecasts for 2012 from the European Commission, which sent investors scurrying back to safe havens.

"We have more deflationary pressures in the euro economy now that are offsetting potential inflation pressure from the oil prices. The main risk is that the market has priced only a mild recession," ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.

He added Bund yields, last steady at 1.90 percent, could move towards recent lows around 1.75 percent if data remained weak in the near term.

Bund futures were last 24 ticks higher at 138.77, and momentum indicators such as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence - which moved higher but was still below its zero line - signalled they would stay within the 137 -140 range they have held at since mid-December, analysts said.

"A break above yesterday's 139.02 high will trigger further extension towards last week's extreme at 139.59," UBS technical strategist Richard Adcock said. Clive Lambert at Futuretechs saw the next resistance at the top of the recent slow consolidation trend at 139.41.

UNEASE OVER GREECE

Greece's second bailout, which was agreed on Tuesday and includes a deal to impose hefty losses on its private creditors as well as setting Athens tough austerity targets, has averted an immediate unruly default.

But markets are well aware the country is hamstrung by a brutal recession and has a track record of failing to deliver on budget targets.

"There's a sufficient amount of scepticism that is keeping the market cautious on that front. We need to see progress with various aspects being implemented before the market will feel more relief," WestLB fixed income strategist John Davies said.

Greece was expected to approve legislation enforcing collective action clauses on its bondholders later in the day, in a bid to prevent investors staying out of the debt swap.

A key sovereign bond due for repayment on March 20 has fallen 16 cents in price in the past week to 28 cents in the euro. Traders said those who bought it with a view to holding out for possible full repayment were booking losses on that bet.

Italian yields rose in a further sign that a rally in lower-rated debt spurred by massive injections of European Central Bank cash has lost momentum despite a second offer of cheap three-year loans to banks due on Feb. 29.

Some traders said valuations of peripheral debt looked stretched and investors needed to see the euro zone enhancing its protection mechanisms against the crisis, or better domestic growth or budget data, for the rally to continue.

Italian 10-year yields were up 4 bps at 5.56 percent. ING's Giansanti recommended investors to book their profits on the recent rally in Spanish and Italian debt before the ECB tender.

WestLB's Davies said that if the take-up was around half a trillion euros and Greece made progress on passing key legislation, peripheral yields could fall a couple of dozen basis points in March before investors started to focus on fundamental factors again, such as growth and deficits. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson, John Stonestreet)